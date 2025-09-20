Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England take on regular rivals France with a place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on the line.

The Red Roses bettered their own record unbeaten run with a 31st consecutive victory as they progressed past Scotland into the last four, but will know that the intensity will now ratchet up a notch.

France have not beaten England in their last 16 meetings, but have regularly run the Red Roses close over the last few years - including in the grand slam game in this year’s Women’s Six Nations, where they roared back to lose by just a point in a 43-42 epic.

Can they spoil the hosts’ party and advance to a final against New Zealand/Canada?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England vs France is due to kick off at 3.30pm BST on Saturday 20 September at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2.45pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

England welcome back Ellie Kildunne and Hannah Botterman from injury, with the fit-again pair starting at full-back and loosehead prop respectively. Zoe Harrison gets the nod ahead of Holly Aitchison in the battle for the fly half’s shirt, while Abbie Ward returns to the side at the expense of Rosie Galligan. 22 of John Mitchell’s 23 are the same as for the warm-up win over France in Mont-de-Marsan ahead of the tournament, with the availability of Aitchison - who was dealing with an ankle injury - the only change.

France are without co-captain Manae Feleu and flanker Axelle Berthoumieu, suspended following a high tackle and bite against Ireland respectively. Fly half Lina Queyroi also misses out through concussion, leaving Carla Arbez to step in at No 10. Captain Marine Menager shifts out to the wing with Nassira Konde deployed at outside centre, while there was late disruption with a change of match eve - Joanna Grisez drops out, with Kelly Arbey into the starting side.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

France XV: 1 Yllana Brosseau, 2 Agathe Gerin, 3 Rose Bernadou; 4 Madoussou Fall Raclot, 5 Hina Ikahehegi; 6 Charlotte Escudero, 7 Lea Champon, 8 Teani Feleu; 9 Pauline Bourdon Sansus, 10 Carla Arbez; 11 Marine Menager (capt.), 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 13 Nassira Konda, 14 Kelly Arbey; 15 Morgane Bourgeois.

Replacements: 16 Elisa Riffonneau, 17 Annaelle Deshaye, 18 Assia Khalfaoui, 19 Taina Maka, 20 Seraphine Okemba; 21 Alexandra Chambon, 22 Lina Tuy, 23 Emilie Boulard.