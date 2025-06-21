Is England XV vs France XV on TV? How to watch rugby international for free
Everything you need to know ahead of the non-capped fixture
Steve Borthwick’s England begin their summer business with a non-capped encounter with a youthful France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Shorn of their British and Irish Lions tourists, Borthwick’s squad are bound for the Americas with two Tests against Argentina followed by an encounter with the United States on the way home.
First, though, comes a chance for a few fringe figures to impress in the summer sunshine against a visiting team hampered by the unavailability of the Top 14 semi-finalists.
But such is the depth in French rugby that Fabien Galthie’s team is still packed with talent as they gear up for a trip to New Zealand in July.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is England XV vs France XV?
England XV vs France XV is due to kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 21 June at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action for free via RugbyPass TV.
Team news
Steve Borthwick names a strong England side, led by co-captains in Jamie George and George Ford that boast a combined 200 caps. At the other end of the spectrum, the uncapped full back Joe Carpenter, centre Seb Atkinson and flanker Guy Pepper will pull on a starting shirt for the first time, with fellow newbies Jack Kenningham and Oscar Beard awaiting opportunities off the bench. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, meanwhile, makes his first appearance since December after injury.
The French side is built with plenty of youth, with veterans in centre Gael Fickou and prop Rabah Slimani - fresh from winning the URC with Leinster - slightly incongruous within an otherwise largely inexperienced squad. Mickael Guillard was a breakthrough Six Nations star at lock but is utilised at No 8 here, while Theo Attissogbe will hope to build on three tries in three Tests so far in his young career.
Line-ups
England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (co-capt.), 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Nick Isiekwe; 6 Ted Hill, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford; 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12 Seb Atkinson, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Joe Carpenter
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Jack Kenningham, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Oscar Beard
France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Gaetan Barlot, 3 Rabah Slimani; 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Tyler Duguid; 6 Alexandre Fischer, 7 Killian Tixeront, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Antoine Hastoy; 11 Alivereti Duguivalu , 12 Gael Fickou, 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Mael Moustin; 15 Theo Attissogbe
Replacements: 16 Guillaume Marchand, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Jacobus van Tonder, 21 Cameron Woki; 22 Baptiste Jauneau, 23 Leo Berdeu
