Breakaway organisation led by England stars agrees four-year contract with RFU

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A breakaway organisation led by England stars has agreed a wide-ranging four-year contract with the Rugby Football Union.

Team England Rugby (TER) is a first-of-its-kind player-led organisation which has England stars Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler and Anthony Watson on its board.

It has brokered a new Elite Playing Squad (EPS) agreement covering all aspects of playing for the national team, including commercial and welfare considerations.

The deal begins with immediate effect and runs through to 2028.

The England men’s team’s fees and commercial deals had previously been negotiated on their behalf by the Rugby Players Association (RPA) but it was announced in January that relationship was ending, with the last RPA-brokered deal ending in the summer.

TER was set up as a not-for-profit organisation in January to represent the team’s collective views on all playing and commercial matters, address welfare concerns, ensure more tailored management of elite players and to work collaboratively with the RFU and other stakeholders towards the growth of the overall game.