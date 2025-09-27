Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Canada clash in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in front of a capacity crowd at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

A sell-out, record attendance of around 82,000 has been declared for the biggest game in women’s rugby history as the Red Roses look to crown their dominance on home soil.

John Mitchell’s side have won their last 32 games, going unbeaten since losing to New Zealand in the last World Cup final, but face a tough test against a Canadian team that have emerged as the form side in the competition.

Can they upset the odds and spoil England’s party to secure their first World Cup crown?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Canada?

England vs Canada is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 27 September at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 3pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Team news

England are unchanged from the semi-final win over France, with John Mitchell placing his faith in the same 23-player squad to get the job done on the biggest stage. Alex Matthews and Natasha Hunt start 11 years on from winning the World Cup with a final victory over the same opposition.

Kevin Rouet also does not make alterations to the Canadian side, with Karen Paquin, Tyson Beukeboom and Olivia DeMerchant their 2014 survivors. Lock Sophie de Goede has been back to her world-leading best in this tournament after a long lay-off with a serious knee injury, while scrum half Justine Pelletier keeps things ticking superbly. A six/two bench should ensure a sustained forward effort.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt.), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews; 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Canada XV: 1 McKinley Hunt, 2 Emily Tuttosi, 3 DaLeaka Menin; 4 Sophie de Goede, 5 Courtney O'Donnell; 6 Caroline Crossley, 7 Karen Paquin, 8 Fabiola Forteza; 9 Justine Pelletier, 10 Taylor Perry; 11 Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12 Alexandra Tessier (capt.), 13 Florence Symonds, 14 Alysha Corrigan; 15 Julia Schell.

Replacements: 16 Gillian Boag, 17 Brittany Kassil, 18 Olivia DeMerchant, 19 Tyson Beukeboom, 20 Laetitia Royer, 21 Gabrielle Senft; 22 Olivia Apps, 23 Shoshanah Seumanutafa.