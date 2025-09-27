( Getty Images )

England’s day of destiny has arrived as the Red Roses seek Women’s Rugby World Cup glory against Canada in front of a record crowd.

A 32-match unbeaten run culminates at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for an England side that has fallen short in this showpiece decider at each of the last two tournaments. Having begun the World Cup as favourites on home soil, John Mitchell’s side are yet to find their best rugby but overcame France in a physical semi-final to set up this shot at a triumph that could transform the women’s game.

Standing in their way are Canada, who have emerged as the form team of the tournament. Kevin Rouet’s side are a cohesive collective with real strength of spirit, and boast, in Sophie de Goede, perhaps the sport’s best individual player. Having crowdfunded to boost their chances of winning the World Cup, can they spoil England’s party and write their own history in the biggest game in women’s rugby history?

Follow all of the latest from the World Cup final with our live blog below: