England’s day of destiny has arrived as the Red Roses seek Women’s Rugby World Cup glory against Canada in front of a record crowd.
A 32-match unbeaten run culminates at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for an England side that has fallen short in this showpiece decider at each of the last two tournaments. Having begun the World Cup as favourites on home soil, John Mitchell’s side are yet to find their best rugby but overcame France in a physical semi-final to set up this shot at a triumph that could transform the women’s game.
Standing in their way are Canada, who have emerged as the form team of the tournament. Kevin Rouet’s side are a cohesive collective with real strength of spirit, and boast, in Sophie de Goede, perhaps the sport’s best individual player. Having crowdfunded to boost their chances of winning the World Cup, can they spoil England’s party and write their own history in the biggest game in women’s rugby history?
Morwenna Talling on Red Roses responsibility to inspire younger generations
"When England last won the World Cup in 2014, I was 12. Although the coverage of the tournament wasn’t like it is now, it was so inspirational to see female rugby players achieving something with their country.
"We are now in that spotlight and hold a responsibility as Red Roses to inspire young girls and boys to take an interest in our sport, whether watching or playing, and we hope that our sport continues to raise its profile following on from this World Cup.
"It has been an awesome experience, but we have to earn the right to an even better experience this weekend at Allianz Stadium."
Megan Jones reflects on the significance of the final
Megan Jones: "This World Cup has meant more than just rugby. It’s about visibility, identity, and showing up fully - on and off the pitch.
"We’ve had to fight for every second of game time in this tournament. We’ve earned the right to be here - not just as a team, but as individuals who bring everything we are into this squad.
"To run out at Allianz Stadium, knowing the stories we all carry, the communities we represent, and the history we’re creating - that’s massive. That’s what makes this final week so powerful."
The sevens stars making an impact at the Rugby World Cup final
One of the standout themes of this World Cup has been the influence of players who cut their teeth on the sevens circuit bringing speed and sharp spatial awareness to the fifteens game.
Canada, ranked world number two has leaned heavily on this crossover talent with stars like Olivia Apps, Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester combining footwork and quick sevens instincts to dominate both attack and defence.
England too boasts a roster rich in previous sevens experience, including Alex Matthews, Ellie Kildunne, Helena Rowland and Megan Jones whose decision-making and ability to exploit space have been pivotal.
As the final approaches the stage is set for these sevens-honed stars to leave their mark and potentially decide who lifts the trophy.
Hosts England to use away dressing room for Women’s World Cup final against Canada
England will rely on the home support of a capacity crowd for their Women’s Rugby World Cup final — but the tournament hosts will be using the away dressing room for Saturday’s decider.
A new record attendance of about 82,000 is expected for perhaps the biggest game in women’s rugby history as the Red Roses, on a 32-match unbeaten streak, take on Canada rugby, the tournament’s form side, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
It is Canada, though, who will enjoy the comforts of the home dressing room having won a coin toss last weekend following the two semi-finals.
Canada turn to unorthodox training method to prepare for World Cup final atmosphere
Canada trained with headphones on this week in preparation for the atmosphere of Saturday’s sold-out Women’s Rugby World Cup final against England at Twickenham.
Approximately 82,000 fans are set to be at Allianz Stadium in south-west London, which will smash the record attendance for a women’s rugby match.
The vast majority of those supporters will be cheering on the Red Roses as underdogs Canada, who sit second in the world rankings, seek to spring an upset.
Canada wing Asia Hogan-Rochester is among the players with experience of playing in front of a huge crowd, having represented her country at last year’s Paris Olympics when an unprecedented 66,000 people watched the opening day of the women’s rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.
“I feel like after a certain amount of thousands, it’s all just noise and you can’t hear each other either way,” said the 26-year-old.
Why Canada feel they are ready to conquer England in World Cup final
Canada have wanted no part of the underdog tag at this World Cup, the second-ranked team in the world perhaps proving themselves the form team in the competition. They feel like this could be their time.
England head coach John Mitchell: ‘Ultimately, I want to see these girls realise their potential’
For Red Roses head coach John Mitchell, there is plenty on the line, too. A long, varied and distinguished coaching career does not so far contain a World Cup success - and this was the game that the New Zealander was appointed to win.
England face day of destiny against Canada as World Cup final launches women’s rugby into ‘new era’
For England, this feels like a day of destiny. The best international rugby team in history are still seeking the ultimate prize to crown their dominance. Where better to end their World Cup hoodoo than on home soil, though
England vs Canada live
The biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup final in history is almost upon us, 82,000 fans preparing to pack Twickenham to the rafters as hosts England seek glory - but can Canada spoil the party?
Kick off is at 4pm BST.
