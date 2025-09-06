Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Red Roses will bid to match their own record 30-match winning run as they conclude their Pool A efforts against Australia in Brighton.

John Mitchell’s side are assured of their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after back-to-back thrashings of the United States and Samoa, and are all but certain to secure top spot with another victory here.

The Wallaroos, coached by a former England international in Jo Yapp, will have designs on joining the hosts in the last eight having missed out on securing a spot in a dramatic 31-all draw with the USA last weekend.

Australia need only a bonus point to progress, but a heavy defeat here and big win for the USA against Samoa could see the quarter-final qualifier change due to a significant points difference swing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

England vs Australia is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 6 September at the Amex Stadium in Falmer near Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Cup clash live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 4.35pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

England remain without captain Zoe Aldcroft, who is being managed carefully after suffering a knee injury in their opening win over the USA. John Mitchell again rotates heavily, bringing back most of those who started the opener against the USA. Alex Matthews skippers the side from No 8 while Morwenna Talling shifts to the back row in Aldcroft’s absence, with Jess Breach winning her 50th cap on the wing. Playmaker Holly Aitchison is set for her first appearance of the tournament off the bench.

Australia welcome back Siokapesi Palu, who captains the side from No 8 with last week’s co-captain Emily Chancellor only on the bench. Jo Yapp also freshens up the front row with Adiana Talakai stationed at hooker and Lydia Kavoa and Asoiva Karpani promoted from the replacements on either side. Ashley Marsters and Trilleen Pomare also step up from the bench on the openside and at inside centre respectively.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir; 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward; 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews (capt..); 9 Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt, 10 Zoe Harrison; 11 Jess Breach, 12 Tatyana Heard, 13 Meg Jones, 14 Abby Dow; 15 Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Lilli Ives Campion, 20 Maddie Feaunati; 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Australia XV: 1 Lydia Kavoa, 2 Adiana Talakai, 3 Asoiva Karpani; 4 Kaitlan Leaney, 5 Michaela Leonard; 6 Piper Duck, 7 Ashley Marsters, 8 Siokapesi Palu (capt.); 9 Samantha Wood, 10 Faitala Moleka; 11 Desiree Miller, 12 Trilleen Pomare, 13 Georgina Friedrichs, 14 Maya Stewart; 15 Caitlyn Halse.

Replacements: 16 Tania Naden, 17 Faliki Pohiva, 18 Bridie O’Gorman, 19 Annabelle Codey, 20 Emily Chancellor; 21 Tabua Tuinakauvadra, 22 Tia Hinds, 23 Cecilia Smith.

Pool A permutations

England top Pool A with a maximum 10 points after two group games, and are already in the quarter-finals. They will progress first from the pool as long as they avoid defeat.

Australia sit two points behind their opponents, and need only one more competition point to join them in the quarter-finals - four tries or remaining within seven match points of the Red Roses would be enough for Jo Yapp’s side. They will also progress if the United States fail to beat Samoa or secure a try-bonus point in victory, with the USA sitting on three competition points so far.

The USA-Samoa game kicks off several hours before England face Australia, meaning the Wallaroos will know what they have to do. They currently hold a points difference that is 135 points superior to the US, but sizeable scorelines are possible in both games.