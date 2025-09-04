Jess Breach wants England to show predatory side and maintain her remarkable run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jess Breach says England are determined to show they are “predator” rather than “prey” as she bids to stretch her extraordinary winning record to 50 international matches.

Saracens wing Breach, who scored a hat-trick of tries in last weekend’s 92-3 demolition of Samoa, will bring up a half-century of caps in Saturday’s World Cup clash with Australia in Brighton.

Remarkably, the 27-year-old has never suffered defeat at Test level, winning all 49 of her previous outings, beginning with a stunning six-try debut against Canada in 2017.

The Red Roses will secure top spot in Pool A by avoiding defeat to the Wallaroos and are targeting another ruthless display to underline their status as tournament favourites.

“We know we get hunted by every team – every team wants to beat us, so we want to turn it around and say we’re hunting them,” said Breach.

“We don’t want to be people’s prey, we want to be the predator, and go at them and show them what we can do.”

England, who began the competition by beating the United States 69-7 and are already assured a quarter-final place, have the chance to equal their record unbeaten run with a 30th successive victory.

That streak dates back to the 2021 World Cup final defeat to New Zealand when Breach was an unused squad member.

“Obviously every time you put on an England shirt, you want to win a game, so I’ve been fortunate enough to have potentially 50 caps that are winning,” she said of her proud individual record.

“I was involved when we lost the final, you still have that heartbreak, you know what that feels like.

“But yeah it’s an incredible achievement to go 50, hopefully 50 caps, no loss.”

Breach is also closing in on Sue Day’s record of 62 tries for England after increasing her tally to 52 with last weekend’s treble in Northampton.

A milestone outing against Australia at the Amex Stadium promises to be even more special given she hails from Sussex and spent time at Brighton Rugby Club as a junior.

“It’s an honour to play 50 times for your country and to be able to do it in my home county is amazing,” said Breach, who was born in Chichester.

“It’s pretty awesome. After the Six Nations, I did some small calculations and worked out I could potentially get it at Brighton. For the stars to align is obviously phenomenal.

“I just want to go out there and have fun and hopefully we can get the win.”

Head coach John Mitchell, who has made 12 changes to his starting XV, said: “Jess has got a unique way of playing the game. She has got raw speed, she only needs a small amount of space and she will burn you.

“She has got those qualities but the things you don’t see is she brings a lot of people together within the group as well.

“She is fun to have within the group, so she has a really good balance between the on and the off (field) and that is what makes her special.”