England will look to finish their year unbeaten at home as they take on Argentina in their final Quilter Nations Series fixture.

Steve Borthwick’s side were beaten in their opening game of 2025 against Ireland but have since progressed on a 10-match unbeaten run, which continued with a superb win over the All Blacks last time out.

Encompassed within that series of victories are two success in Argentina in July, but Borthwick and his squad will be wary of a dangerous Pumas side.

The tourists showed all of that threat in a stirring comeback from 21-0 down against Scotland last weekend and were winners on their last visit to Twickenham in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Argentina?

England vs Argentina is due to kick off at 4.10pm GMT on Sunday 23 November at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 3.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Injury disruption has forced Steve Borthwick to freshen up his backline, with Tom Roebuck and Ollie Lawrence joining Tommy Freeman on the sidelines. It is good news, then, that Freddie Steward has passed subsequent head injury assessments after an early withdrawal last week, and that Borthwick has the experienced Henry Slade and Elliot Daly to come in at outside centre and on the wing respectively.

Fraser Dingwall also drops out having originally been named, leading to a second cap for Max Ojomoh. Ben Spencer is preferred to Alex Mitchell at scrum half while there is an all-new front row, including a first Test start for talented tighthead Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

Argentina are bolstered by the return of fly half Tomas Albornoz, who will make his first appearance of November as he takes over from Geronimo Prisciantelli at No 10. There is no Santiago Chocobares in midfield, nor Mateo Carreras out wide, though veteran Matias Moroni and Bautista Delguy ensure there is little drop-off in quality.

Up front, Thomas Gallo is promoted having made a strong impact at prop off the bench against Scotland and Marcos Kremer is a welcome returnee in a slightly retooled back row. Pablo Matera continues in a bench role as one of six forwards; Santiago Carreras is another high-quality replacement to add impact late on.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Alex Coles; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Max Ojomoh, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Santiago Grondona; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 11 Bautista Delguy, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Matias Moroni, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Tomas Rapetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Pablo Matera, 21 Joaquin Oviedo; 22 Agustin Moyano, 23 Santiago Carreras.