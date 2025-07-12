England edge out Argentina with late Jack van Poortvliet try

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack van Poortvliet’s last-gasp try clinched England a 22-17 victory against Argentina in their second Test in San Juan and a 2-0 series win.

Replacement scrum-half Van Poortvliet went over in the final minute with the score locked at 17-17 following Guy Pepper’s brilliant blind-side break as England followed up last week’s 35-12 win in La Plata in style.

Each side scored two tries in the first half, with Argentina twice hitting back through centre Lucio Cinti and wing Ignacio Mendy after touchdowns from England pair Seb Atkinson and Freddie Steward.

In a fast and furious encounter at the Bicentenary Stadium, Santiago Carreras’ first-half penalty had edged Argentina into a 17-14 interval lead, with George Ford’s penalty in the second period hauling England level before Van Poortvliet’s thrilling late effort.

Atkinson gave England a flying start with his first try for his country in his second appearance, sent clear by debutant Luke Northmore’s offload after wing Tom Roebuck had brilliantly caught Ford’s cross-field kick.

Ford, making his 101st England appearance, added the extras and after Carreras’ excellent penalty pulled Argentina back to 7-3, the tourists were reduced to 14 men.

Ben Curry was sent to the sin-bin for his high tackle on Pablo Matera in the 20th minute and the Pumas soon made their extra man count.

Simon Benitez Cruz made a searing break after he had gathered a loose ball and the scrum-half fed Cinti, who raced over for a converted score.

But England’s response was brilliant. Roebuck was held up in the corner after a sweeping attack and after the visitors had spun the ball the other way, wing Will Muir fed Steward to sprint in for their second try.

The pace was unrelenting and Argentina hit back to lead 17-14 at the interval when Steward failed to gather Carreras’s bouncing kick by the posts and Mendy pounced to touch down.

England were rewarded for territorial advantage early in the second half when Ford’s converted penalty drew them level at 17-17.

Argentina lost number eight Matera to the sin bin just before the hour for killing the ball at a maul just yards from his try line.

Van Poortvliet thought he had made a decisive score when touching down in the corner, but Steward had fumbled the ball forward in the build-up.

Two tiring teams continued their ferocious battle, almost entirely in Argentina’s half, as the game headed into the final 10 minutes with the home side’s brave defending keeping the tourists at bay.

But heading into the final minute, replacement flanker Pepper stole clear from a maul and after charging down the blind side he turned inside to send the supporting Van Poortvliet over for the decisive score.