How to watch every Investec Champions Cup match on TV this weekend
Rugby union’s premier club competition gets underway with Bordeaux Begles as the defending champions after beating Northampton Saints in last year’s final
The Investec Champions Cup is back for another season as the best rugby union teams in Europe and South Africa do battle to be crowned continental champions.
Bordeaux Begles are reigning champions, after beating Northampton Saints 28-20 in a tense final to claim the first major trophy in their history back in May, and the French side open their title defence with a long trip to Pretoria to take on the Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile Northampton also begin their campaign on the road with a hop across the Channel to face Pau.
The road to Bilbao, where the final will take place next spring, starts now with the pool stage consisting of four groups of six and the top four from each group going through to the last 16 – with the top two in each pool earning a home tie, while the third- and fourth-placed sides will be playing away.
French giants Toulouse, who host the Sharks in round one, and Leinster – who welcome Harlequins to the Aviva Stadium – are joint favourites with the bookies to win the competition and the likes of Bordeaux, Bath and La Rochelle also fancied to do well.
Here’s everything you need to know:
How to watch
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every match in the Investec Champions Cup live on Premier Sports. with either Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 or Premier Sports Rugby showing each clash. A live stream of every game is also available via the Premier Sports website.
Full schedule for round one of Investec Champions Cup
Friday 5 December
Sale Sharks 21-26 Glasgow Warriors
Bayonne 17-26 Stormers
Saturday 6 December
Saracens v Clermont Auvergne - 1pm, Premier Sports 2
Bulls v Bordeaux Begles - 3.15pm, Premier Sports 2
La Rochelle v Leicester Tigers - 5.30pm, Premier Sports 2
Leinster v Harlequins - 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1
Scarlets v Bristol Bears - 8pm, Premier Sports 2
Bath v Munster - 8pm, Premier Sports 1
Sunday 7 December
Pau v Northampton Saints - 1pm, Premier Sports 2
Toulouse v Sharks - 3.15pm, Premier Sports 1
Gloucester v Castres - 3.15pm, Premier Sports 2
Edinburgh v Toulon - 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments