England plotting downfall of Australia after meeting architects of ‘Bazball’

England have been plotting the downfall of Australia following a brainstorming session with the architects of ‘Bazball’.

Steve Borthwick and his number two Richard Wigglesworth met with England cricket coach Brendon McCullum and his assistants in Manchester in the build up to their autumn campaign.

Both teams face key assignments against their great rivals with the Wallabies visiting Allianz Stadium on Saturday before England’s cricket stars head Down Under for the Ashes series.

McCullum has overseen a national revival through the use of an aggressive, high-risk playing style, with his mental approach of particular interest to his rugby counterparts.

“We talked about loads of stuff. There was a lot of mindset stuff. I asked Brendon how he changed that in English cricket, which was really interesting,” defence coach Wigglesworth said.

“Then we got into the technicalities of coaching someone one-on-one, what that looks like, his role as head coach in that versus his assistants.

“We sat for a good period of time and took loads from it. They’re on to a good thing.

“They’ll go out and give it a great dig – as English teams who are playing against Australia want to – and hopefully we stick one on the board on Saturday.

“It’s a great rivalry with Australia. Both sides really enjoy playing against each other because there’s something there. Bring on Saturday.”

England are odds-on favourites to launch the autumn with a victory, but they face a resurgent Australia team that have been benefitting from the guidance of master coach Joe Schmidt.

Wigglesworth was part of Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions management team that oversaw a 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies during the summer, giving him a clear picture of the threat coming at Twickenham.

“Australia have this level of talent and speed out wide. That’s always been there, but what Joe has done incredibly well is coach the tight game,” Wigglesworth said.

“When they get that bit right, then they’re really hard to stop. I learnt that if they get momentum and they get that bit of the game going through the middle, then it creates space for these great athletes.”

Maro Itoje will lead England into battle against Australia but joked that he was in danger of being eclipsed as his family’s sporting superstar after his 17-year-old cousin Andre Harriman-Annous made his debut for Arsenal.

Harriman-Annous started for the Gunners in their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Brighton on Wednesday night.

“I have passed on the baton! I want him to fly. He has done amazingly well and long may it continue, not only because he’s my cousin but also because I support Arsenal. It is a double whammy,” Itoje said.

“I did not make the game but I’m incredibly proud and very happy for him. He has worked incredibly hard over the last 10 years.

“They start so young, these footballers. I remember going to his house and his older cousins were putting him through his paces as a seven-year-old. I remembered thinking ‘this is quite intense’!”