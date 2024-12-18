Grassroots revolt triggers vote over futures of RFU chief executive and chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney and chairman Tom Ilube are facing motions calling for their removal after a grassroots revolt gathered enough support to trigger a special general meeting.

The rebellion in the community game has the backing of 187 members, the PA news agency understands, easily surpassing the 100 needed to initiate the SGM, which must now be called within 45 days.

All 12 of the Championship clubs and 12 of the 14 teams in National League One are among those taking part in the move to oust Sweeney and Ilube, but it is understood to be led by the Rugby Football Referees’ Union.

The RFRU is a national constituent body within the RFU which consists of 37 members.

Two motions will be tabled at the SGM – to dismiss Ilube as chairman, for which a two-thirds majority is needed, and a call for the board to sack Sweeney.

The move comes following an outcry over Sweeney’s £1.1million pay for the 2023-24 financial year, which comprises of an increased salary of £742,000 and bonus of £358,000.

Large swathes of the game are in uproar at the amount earned by Sweeney given the RFU reported an operating loss of £37.9m for the same period – the highest it has ever recorded.

In addition, 42 staff were made redundant in September, the England men’s team won just five of their 12 matches in 2024 and grassroots participation is in decline.

Ilube is head of the remuneration committee that signed off the long-term incentive plan that is the basis for the bonuses awarded to Sweeney and other executives.

However, it is understood that widespread anger over the RFU’s leadership also pre-dates the fallout of the pay scandal that has gripped Twickenham since late November.

Additional areas of contention include the mishandling of Eddie Jones’ removal as England head coach in 2022, the botched introduction of the new tackle height in the community game, declining participation numbers and the defunding of the Championship.

“It is a catalogue of problems over the last few years. To infer to us, the game, that this is a success and they are performing and they deserve a bonus, is absolutely ludicrous,” a source told the PA news agency.

“They are not performing. It’s an absolute shambles.”

Responding to the move for an SGM, a RFU spokesperson said: “We will respond to any potential meeting requisition if and when it is received in the appropriate format.”