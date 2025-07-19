Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After four years of waiting, a British and Irish Lions Test series is upon us as the touring side take on Australia in the opening clash in Brisbane.

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag from Andy Farrell’s men on tour, plenty of good mixed with just as much bad through their warm-up fixtures, though they have remained unbeaten since arriving Down Under after an opening defeat to Argentina in Dublin.

They begin as favourites against a Wallabies team still searching for consistency under Joe Schmidt that has had its preparations disrupted by injury to first-choice fly half Noah Lolesio.

A strong start is surely a must for the hosts with Tests to come in Melbourne and Sydney.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the first Test?

The first Test between the British and Irish Lions and Australia is due to kick off at 11am BST on Saturday 19 July at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Australia have sprung a surprise at fly half with Tom Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael, stationed at No 10 after injury to Noah Lolesio. Rob Valetini is another significant injury blow as debutant Nick Champion de Crespigny takes the other flanker spot opposite arch scavenger Fraser McReight. There is no Will Skelton in the 23 due to a calf issue, either, with Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams used in locking combination and Tom Hooper providing cover off the bench.

The Lions utilise Tadhg Beirne on the blindside in a surprise selection call from Andy Farrell, with Tom Curry winning a competitive race for the No 7 shirt on the opposite flank. Joe McCarthy partners skipper Maro Itoje, while Tadhg Furlong starts for a third series in succession at tighthead prop.

In the backline, Garry Ringrose’s injury opens the door for Scottish centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones to join Finn Russell in midfield, while Hugo Keenan is stationed at full-back in the absence of Blair Kinghorn. Marcus Smith proves cover on the bench having been preferred to fellow Englishmen Fin Smith and Owen Farrell, while Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock and Josh van der Flier all miss out on the matchday 23 entirely.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Nick Champion de Crespigny, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Tom Hooper, 20 Carlo Tizzano; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.

Lions XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Joe McCarthy; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 James Lowe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Ben Earl; 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Bundee Aki.