South Africa can secure the Rugby Championship title with a win over Argentina in Santiago del Estero.

The Springboks’ back-to-back wins against the All Blacks have put them on the brink of winning the competition for only the second time since the Pumas joined the tournament.

The world champions face a home side in high spirits, though, after a spectacular second half surge to a record victory against Australia in their last outing.

Felipe Contepomi’s side begin their penultimate fixture eight points behind their visitors and needing to win both meetings with South Africa to stand a chance of snatching the title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs South Africa?

Argentina vs South Africa is due to kick off at 10pm BST on Saturday 21 September at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports +, with coverage from 10pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Argentina make three alterations with the back five of their pack, with Pedro Rubiolo returning from concussion to partner Franco Molina in a new-look second row. Joaquin Oviedo’s two-try performance off the bench against Australia earns him a start at number eight, while uncapped prop Pedro Delgado awaits a debut on the bench.

Rassie Erasmus makes ten changes to the Springboks side that beat New Zealand, with seven of his squad rested entirely from the trip. Salmaan Moerat leads the side once more after making his captaincy debut against Australia earlier in the competition, with lock Etzebeth set to equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field from the bench. Handre Pollard continues at fly half.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Bautista Delguy; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 21 Gonzalo Garcia, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Matias Moroni.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Ruan Nortje, 5 Salmaan Moerat (capt.); 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Manie Libbok.

Odds

Argentina win 3/1

Draw 35/1

South Africa win 2/7

Prediction

Argentina 24-30 South Africa

