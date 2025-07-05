Is Argentina vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina host England in the first encounter of an intriguing little two-Test series.

With most of his senior figures away with the British and Irish Lions, Steve Borthwick will see this as a chance to accelerate the development of some of his tourists, with opportunities given here to a number of new faces.

There are, however, some more experienced heads, including George Ford - the fly half brings up a century of caps as co-captain of the side alongside Jamie George.

The Pumas have never beaten England in a series but will surely see this as an opportunity for that to change having proved again their quality by beating the Lions in Dublin a fortnight ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs England?

Argentina vs England is due to kick off at 8.40pm BST on Saturday 5 July at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi in La Plata.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 8.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Argentina make six changes from the side that beat the British and Irish Lions in Dublin, most notably in the halves. The uber-impressive Tomas Albornoz is out with Santiago Carreras sliding forward to No 10 from full-back, while the experienced Gonzalo Bertranou steps in for Gonzalo Garcia. The relocation of Carreras brings about a debut for Bristol’s Benjamin Elizalde, who is a 21-year-old of considerable promise.

In the back row, the hard-carrying Facundo Isa combines with Pablo Matera and Juan Martin Gonzalez in a trio of real prowess, and Pedro Delgado takes the place of Joel Sclavi on the tighthead. Fly hlaf Nicolas Roger could make his debut from the bench.

George Ford wins his 100th cap at fly half, the playmaker again unfortunate not to be a Lions tourist but becoming just the eighth man to reach the mark for England. He’s joined in co-captaining the side by another of that octet, with Jamie George stationed at hooker, while Henry Slade adds further experience in midfield. The newer faces include two starting debutants: centre Seb Atkinson has impressed for Gloucester over the last couple of seasons while rangy runner Will Muir completes an array of fine aerial operators in a back three that also includes Tom Roebuck and Freddie Steward.

On the bench, Guy Pepper is another first-capper in waiting - the Bath flanker is one of six forwards as Steve Borthwick continues to explore his forward depth. Chandler Cunningham-South’s development as a lock option appears set to continue with no specialist cover for Charlie Ewels and Alex Coles among the replacements.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Lucas Paulos, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Facundo Isa; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Santiago Cordero, 12 Justo Piccardo, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Benjamin Elizalde.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Joaquin Moro; 21 Simon Benitez Cruze, 22 Nicolas Roger, 23 Matias Moroni.

England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George (co-capt.), 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Charlie Ewels, 5 Alex Coles; 6 Ben Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 George Ford (co-capt.); 11 Will Muir, 12 Seb Atkinson, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Cadan Murley.