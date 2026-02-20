England vs Ireland betting tips

England to win by 8-14 -13/5 BetVictor

Henry Arundell first tryscorer - 7/1 BoyleSports

After being beaten by Scotland last weekend, Steve Borthwick will be hoping for a big improvement from his England side when they face Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday (2:10pm, live on ITV1).

They went down 31-20 at Murrayfield, leaving them third in the Six Nations table behind leaders France and Scotland.

Ireland are currently fifth after winning one and losing one of their opening two matches so far. They started their campaign with a 36-14 defeat to France in Paris and narrowly beat Italy 20-13 last time out, but will need to be better against England.

The defeat in Edinburgh ended a run of 12 straight wins for England dating back to February 2025, when they were beaten by Saturday’s opponents 27-22 in Dublin.

Betting sites are expecting England to do better this time around, making them 1/4 for victory, while you can get 9/2 on an Ireland win.

Borthwick’s side have won their last nine at home, and you have to go back to March 2023 for their last home Six Nations defeat, which came at the hands of France.

But Ireland have won five of their last six matches with England, so we expect a close finish at Twickenham.

England vs Ireland prediction 1: England to win by 8-14 -13/5 BetVictor

Arundel to keep on scoring

Henry Arundell has had an eventful start to this Six Nations tournament with four tries and a sending off from the opening two games.

He scored a hat-trick in the win over Wales and added to his tally last time out to move into sole possession of first place in the top tryscorer rankings, just ahead of French stars Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Theo Attissogbe, who both have three.

The wing was also sent off last weekend, when he picked up two yellow cards, but he will start against Ireland on Saturday and such is his form that he’s odds-on to score a try at any time on betting apps.

Expect England to start with the bit between their teeth after last week’s performance and Arundell could add to his try tally early on.

England vs Ireland prediction 2: Arundell first tryscorer - 7/1 BoyleSports

England vs Ireland lineups

England: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Dingwall, Arundell; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Heyes, Itoje, Chessum, T Curry, Earl, Pollock.

Replacements: George, Rodd, Davison, Coles, Pepper, Underhill, Van Poortvliet, M Smith.

Ireland: Osborne; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Crowley, Gibson-Park; Loughman, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, McCarthy, Beirne, van der Flier, Doris (capt).

Replacements: Kelleher, O'Toole, Bealham, Conan, Timoney, Casey, Frawley, O'Brien.

