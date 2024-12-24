Rob Cross and Dave Chisnall among big names to fall at Alexandra Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former champion Rob Cross and Dave Chisnall crashed out of the PDC World Championship as more seeds were scattered at Alexandra Palace.

Fifth seed Cross, the 2018 champion, lost 3-1 to Scott Williams while Ricky Evans survived a match dart against him to upset sixth seed Chisnall in an epic second-round clash decided by a sudden death leg.

Evans walked to the oche in his own personalised festive shirt to the Shakin’ Stevens hit Merry Christmas Everyone – and the Kettering ace again saved his best for the biggest tournament of the year.

Having beaten world number six Nathan Aspinall at Ally Pally 12 months ago, Evans held his nerve to win 3-2 after both players had missed match darts to set up a third round date with Welshman Robert Owen.

“I’ve played a world class darts player and it’s nice to say I’ve won a game and played well. Normally it’s poo,” Evans told Sky Sports. “What am I doing the other 11 months of the year?”

Almost unable to accept his status as a crowd favourite, Evans said: “I don’t get this treatment in my household. Why are they cheering me on – ‘Ricky Evans, Ricky Evans’ – I don’t understand it.

“I kept telling them to shut up. I’m trying to win a game here, but they were getting louder and louder. But thank you very much, you’ve made a fat guy very happy.”

Chisnall took the first set in style and seemed on course to maintain his record of having not lost a first round match at the world championship since 2018.

But Chisnall missed double five for the second set and Evans pounced to forge a 2-1 lead. Chisnall levelled but was fortunate as Evans just missed the bullseye to take the final set 4-2.

It was Evans who had to hold his breath after Chisnall broke and had double top for the match.

But Chisnall could not take his chance and Evans, throwing first in the sudden-death decider, held on to send the crowd wild.

Cross took the first set against fellow Englishman Williams – a surprise Ally Pally semi-finalist 12 months ago – but ‘Voltage’ was low on power after that.

Williams rolled off the next three sets as a gruelling evening session finished less than 20 minutes before midnight.

Jonny Clayton won a sudden-death leg in the deciding set to edge past Mickey Mansell and book his place in the third round.

Mansell, who impressed on his run to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, had claimed the opening set against the darts as Clayton was made to pay for missed doubles.

The Welshman, though, stormed back to rattle off six straight legs – including a 100 checkout with a tops-tops finish – and led 2-1 before Mansell levelled matters at 2-2.

Mansell then landed successive monster finishes of 136 and 154 to seemingly leave seventh seed Clayton on the brink of a shock early exit.

But The Ferret forced a winner-takes-all leg – which Clayton, with advantage of throwing first, eventually wrapped up on double five following a sapping encounter which lasted more than an hour.

Clayton will meet Daryl Gurney next after the Northern Irishman came from behind to beat Florian Hempel 3-2 in a pulsating affair.

Gurney, the number 26 seed levelled the match with a 156 checkout and recovered from being 2-1 adrift after Hempel had claimed a third-set whitewash.

Hempel’s fellow German Ricardo Pietreczko produced a clinical finishing display – hitting 56 per cent of his doubles – to beat 28th seed Gian van Veen 3-1.

PDC Asian Tour leader Alexis Toylo lost 3-1 to Krzysztof Ratajski and 18th seed Josh Rock coasted to a 3-0 victory over Welsh debutant Rhys Griffin.

Former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding threw six maximums as he beat Grand Slam of Darts runner-up Martin Lukeman 3-1 to reach the third round for the first time.