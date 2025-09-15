Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ricky Hatton’s family pay emotional tribute to boxing great

Tributes have been paid across sport and wider society towards Hatton, a former world welterweight champion.

Jamie Gardner
Monday 15 September 2025 06:15 EDT
The family of Ricky Hatton, pictured, have paid tribute to him following his death at the age of 46 (John Walton/PA)
The family of Ricky Hatton, pictured, have paid tribute to him following his death at the age of 46 (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ricky Hatton’s family say they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after his death but have been “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the 46-year-old had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

On Monday his family issued a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement began.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

