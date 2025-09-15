Ricky Hatton’s family pay emotional tribute to boxing great

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s family say they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after his death but have been “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the 46-year-old had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have been paid across sport and wider society towards Hatton, a former world welterweight champion.

On Monday his family issued a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement began.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”