Betting sites go all out for the Cheltenham Festival, offering daily specials, Best Odds Guaranteed, price boosts and free bet offers.

Our guide highlights the best online bookmakers to use for the remainder of the Festival, including for Friday’s prestigious Gold Cup.

Top 20 Betting Sites for Cheltenham 2025

Below is a table detailing the 20 best betting sites for Cheltenham Festival 2025.

We’ve analysed the relevant offers available at different horse racing betting sites, taking into account their racing-specific offers, the value of any welcome bonuses and additional features that can add to the betting experience, from live streaming to the availability of accumulators and free bet clubs for Cheltenham.

Rank Bookmaker Cheltenham Promos and Features 1 Unibet Money back specials on racing, new racing multi-feature, racing acca boosts, extra places, racing price boosts, BOG, best industry prices, live streaming, racing welcome offer. 2 Betfred NRNB, extra places, NAP of the day, racing acca winnings boosts, BOG, Rewards4Racing points, odds boosts on Lucky 15s, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing. 3 BetUK Bet £10 get £20 sign up offer, up to 200% extra winnings on accas, free live streaming, regular price boosts, best odds guaranteed, daily Cheltenham specials. 4 Betway Cheltenham free bet club, Cheltenham free bet specials, free racing prediction game with cash prizes, BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, live streaming welcome offer valid on racing. 5 Bet365 Bet boosts on selected runners, BOG, pay out on disqualified horses, extra places, price boosts, updates on your tracked horses, live streaming, race history archive, welcome offer valid on racing. 6 BetGoodwin Pay first past the post, BOG, free bet if beaten by a nose, free bet if beaten by a 50/1+ winner, free bet if beaten by under half a length, free bet if your horse falls when in front, racing sign up offer. 7 BetMGM Profit boosts on racing, live streaming, Cheltenham price boosts, Cheltenham specials, daily racing specials, free racing bets with sign up offer. 8 Tote Pool betting available, Stayers Club free bet promo, Best Odds Guaranteed, live streaming, placepot betting, betting how to guides, racing valid on sign up offer. 9 CopyBet Free betting tips, top tipsters leaderboard, Best Odds Guarantees, extra places, profit boosts, acca boosts, horse racing eligible on sign up offer. 10 William Hill NRNB, BOG, racing price boosts, extra places, pick your own places, Top Price Guarantee, Cheltenham specials, lengthen your odds, request-a-bet, racing valid on sign up offer. 11 LiveScore Bet Money back on selected races, bet £20 get £5 free bet club, Cheltenham bank builder, NRNB, Extra Places, BOG, racing price boosts, live streaming, free racing bets with sign up offer. 12 Talksport Bet Triple your odds on any sport sign up offer, Lucky Dips, money back racing offers, BOG, price boosts, Cheltenham specials, bet finder tool, live streaming. 13 Spreadex Money back racing offers, first past the post, lucky double offs, free betting previews, ‘2nd to rag’ insurance, spread betting and fixed betting available, refer a friend offer, free horse racing bets on sign up. 14 BetVictor BOG, NRNB on all races, racing price boosts, live streaming, Lucky Dips, bet finder tool, racing money back deals, racing eligible on welcome offer. 15 Kwiff Racing free bet offers, supercharged odds, surprise bets, first past the post, free racing bets on sign up, live streaming. 16 10Bet Winning acca boosts, bet £40 get £5 free bet racing promo, bet £50 on app get £10, live streaming, matched deposit sign up offer valid on racing. 17 Grosvenor Non Runner Money Back, extra places, BOG, free spins and free bets with no deposit, live streaming, competitive odds, double your odds sign up offer eligible on racing. 18 QuinnBet Extra place races, free bet up to £50 on winning accas, racing money back offers, money back as free bets on first day losses, BOG, winning acca boosts. 19 Betano Matched first bet Cheltenham offer, Cheltenham Lucky Dips, racing price boosts, daily racing specials, bet and watch. 20 Fitzdares Cheltenham free bet sign up offer, free spins, money back offers, competitive Cheltenham odds, free bet club, price boosts

Best Free Bets Offers

Of course, free bets are particularly popular during Cheltenham week. An obvious reason for this is because these bets will allow punters to wager on the Festival without having to risk losing their own cash.

This is particularly relevant around horse racing events seeing as many novices – and punters without as much knowledge – bet on horse racing.

This is especially true during Cheltenham, with a range of free bet offers enticing new and existing customers and offering great terms for betting on the Festival’s major races.

We’ve sifted through free bet offers on Cheltenham betting sites to bring you our top five, which will hopefully add a positive spin to customers’ Cheltenham betting experience.

Rank Bookmaker Offer 1 Virgin Bet Virgin Bet offers customers their moneyback up to £10 if your horse loses at Cheltenham Festival, which is available to use on any sport on the sportsbook. 2 BetGoodwin Moneyback special up to £100. BetGoodwin offers users their money back as free bets if your horses loses by a nose, is beaten by a 50/1 shout or by half-a-length in a chase, or if your horse falls at the last while leading. 3 Kwiff Moneyback special up to £10 if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. 4 Betfred Betfred give new customers the perfect opportunity to get their week started with its welcome offer worth £50 in free bets after signing up using the code ‘BETFRED50’ before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any race with odds of 1/1 or greater. 5 BoyleSports BoyleSports gives users the chance to earn Acca Loyalty free bets by placing five accas over the course of the week to earn a £5 free bet. By placing five £5 accas with odds of 3/1 or greater, you’ll qualify for £5 in free bets.

How We Rate The Best Cheltenham Betting Sites

Licensing: Our recommended Cheltenham betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the betting sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: We recommend betting sites that offer the best value for customers when signing up. The offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process.

Promotions: Cheltenham betting sites should offer the best promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, best odds guaranteed, non-runner no bet, price boosts, acca boosts, extra places and many more.

Value: Our recommended Cheltenham betting sites provide the best value odds in the industry across all 28 races. You’ll struggle to find better value Cheltenham odds, but always shop around to ensure you find the best price.

Markets: Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest gambling events of the year and our recommended bookies have a plethora of markets available for each race..

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best Cheltenham betting sites should offer quality betting apps for both Apple and Android devices. Our carefully selected operators all deliver a sound experience for mobile users with their dedicated mobile apps.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options across Cheltenham betting sites and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and more.

Cheltenham Latest

St Patrick’s Thursday brought plenty of drama, with Rachael Blackmore securing her first festival win in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Air Of Entitlement, before claiming a stunning double in the Stayers’ Hurdle aboard 8/1 shot Bob Olinger.

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his first festival winner as Caldwell Potter triumphed in the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase, while favourite Fact To File dominated the Ryanair Chase with an emphatic victory.

Latest Cheltenham Odds

Where to Watch the Cheltenham Festival

ITV1 airs the first six races each day, while full coverage, including the final race, is exclusive to Racing TV subscribers.

Both ITV and Racing TV offer live streaming via their apps and websites. Many betting sites also stream the festival, though either a funded account or a bet on the races is usually required.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away with Cheltenham Festival, so remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by betting sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

