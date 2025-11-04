Female jockey Jamie Melham makes history at iconic Melbourne Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Melham become the first female jockey to claim the coveted double in Australian horse racing as she rode Half Yours to a spectacular victory in the iconic Melbourne Cup.

Known as “the race that stops a nation”, the Melbourne Cup has a mammoth A$9m (£4.48m) prize pot.

Last month, Melham had become the first woman to win the Caulfield Cup in its 149-year history, guiding the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Half Yours to an emphatic victory in the A$5m handicap.

And under grey skies at Flemington, she did the double. Melham brought her charge home three lengths ahead of runner-up Goodie Two Shoes with Middle Earth crossing third while Presage Nocturne, the 5-1 favourite, finished 19th of the 24 runners.

“Oh my god. This is what we do it for,” said the 29-year-old South Australian, who raced as Jamie Kah until marrying fellow jockey Ben Melham this year. “This is why we get up out of bed every morning, at 4am and work our arses off.

“The last 15 years I’ve been in this industry, it’s tough. It’s not all glorious and perfect, as everyone can see.”

open image in gallery Half Yours stormed to victory at Flemington ( Getty Images )

Ten years after Michelle Payne’s breakthrough on Prince of Penzance, Melham became just the second woman to win the Melbourne Cup in the two-mile handicap’s 165th running.

“I’ve had an amazing year, amazing year, got married, had some really great days on the track but nothing ever, ever compares to this feeling right now,” she said. “I’ve just won the Melbourne Cup!”

With rain drenching the track shortly before the race, five-year-old gelding Half Yours jumped from barrier eight at 8-1 odds and held back until the final turn.

Land Legend, ridden by Brazilian “Magic Man” Joao Moreira, was first to make a decisive break, storming eight lengths clear with 800m to the post before fading badly and finishing 22nd.

open image in gallery Jamie Melham could celebrate a historic victory ( Getty Images )

Half Yours hugged the rail entering the final straight and muscled through the gaps before burning away to a dominant win.

It finished with blood around the mouth but was cleared by stewards who said it had sustained a minor laceration inside its left cheek.

Melham, who raced against husband Ben on Smokin’ Romans, the 14th-placed finisher, dedicated her triumph to her grandfather who died last week.

“The last race he watched me in was the Caulfield Cup, and he was such a big supporter of mine,” she said. “So he’s up there opening those gaps for me, because I needed a few gaps.”

Payne, working as a broadcaster at Flemington, said Melham had made another breakthrough for women in a male-dominated sport.

“The fight that we’ve obviously had as female riders, to now have Jamie, who has revolutionised racing,” said Payne, who famously rode 100-1 chance Prince of Penzance to victory in 2015.

“She’s so beautiful to watch in the saddle, riding the horses, working with the horses.”

open image in gallery Michelle Payne was the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, on 100-1 shot Prince of Penzance a decade ago ( Getty Images )

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien narrowly missed out on a third Melbourne Cup win with Goodie Two Shoes, having claimed victory in 2020 with Twilight Payment and 2017 with Rekindling.

His other entrant Al Riffa finished seventh, while Willie Mullins failed to replicate his Breeders’ Cup heroics with Absurde who could only finish in eighth place.

Reuters