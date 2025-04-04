Grand National tips: Experts’ best bets and 12 horses to watch today at Aintree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Grand National meeting reaches a thrilling climax on Saturday with the feature race due off at 4pm and last year’s hero I Am Maximus bidding to defend his crown for trainer Willie Mullins.

Last year's winner is among the main contenders, while Iroko, Stumptown, Hewick, Intense Raffles and Vanillier are also heavily fancied by tipsters and experts.

I Am Maximus is also attempting to create history as the first runner carrying top weight to win since three-time champion Red Rum in the 1970s, while only Tiger Roll has defended the title, in 2019, since then.

A maximum field of 34 horses will tackle 30 fences over four-and-a-quarter miles, with each contender looking to write themselves into racing folklore.

There are six other superb races on National day too and here are the tips and best bets for day three at Aintree from the Independent’s Sam Turner. Check out our free betting newsletter for the latest news and free bet offers from the Grand National Festival. Sign up here.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Day 3: Saturday 5 April

1.20pm - William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle

Bo Zenith – 1/2pt ew

Double Powerful – 1/2pt ew

It takes a leap of faith to back Bo Zenith after his seemingly modest effort in the Imperial Cup, but he was placed in a Grade 1 here at last year’s meeting and a marked step up in trip and first time cheekpieces could be the catalyst to an improved display.

Double Powerful continues to thrive and improve and looks the type to find further progression tackling three miles for the first time.

1.55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Lulamba – 2pt win

Fingle Bridge – 1/2pt ew

Lulamba has looked a talented horse in his two UK hurdle events to date and was perhaps a little unlucky to be picked off late on by an unconsidered hurdling debutant in the Triumph Hurdle. The step up to two-and-a-half miles should be ideal and he can stamp his class on this race.

There is a chance the betting markets may underestimate the ability of Fingle Bridge who has been plying his trade in minor races to date. He copes well with spring ground and could outrun his odds.

2.30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase

Imperial Saint – 1/2pt ew

This trip represents a step into the unknown for Imperial Saint, but his racing style suggests the step up is within his compass and he should appreciate the return to his favoured venue. The selection is 3-3 at Aintree and was an impressive winner when scoring here on Boxing Day by six lengths.

He also boasts good ground form on his CV, courtesy of a brace of victories on Merseyside before Christmas.

3.05pm - Ivy Liverpool Hurdle

Kitzbuhel – 1pt win

Given the way the Willie Mullins team have performed, it seems fruitless to try and oppose Kitzbuhel who must have a huge chance here if seeing out the three miles. His handler has a glut of quality hurdlers at his disposal, so it seems significant that the Closutton think tank deems he is worth stepping up in trip here.

4.00pm - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

Perceval Legallois – 1/2pt ew

Minella Cocooner – 1/2pt ew

Senior Chief – 1/2pt ew

Perceval Legallois is improving at the right time, and we may not have seen the best of him yet. He is fancied to complete the hat-trick and emerge best of Gavin Cromwell’s strong contingent. Minella Cocooner should be on the scene granted a clear passage with the booking of Jonathan Burke a major plus, while the lightly raced Senior Chief should enjoy the ground and demands of this race. Three Card Brag boasts the considerable presence of Sean Bowen in the saddle and could play his hand late.

5.00pm - Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase

Kalif Du Berlais – 1pt win

L’Eau Du Sud sports the first-time cheekpieces after looking to curl up a little on the run in and, with him sure to be favourite on betting sites in this field, he could be worth taking on with Kalif Du Berlais who hated the heavy ground and two-and-a-half mile trip of the G1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase last time.

He will be fresher than most of this field and the Paul Nicholls team have struck on each of the first two days of the meeting.

5.35pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Le Labo – 1pt win

Storming George – 1/2pt ew

Joseph O’Brien rarely sends bumper horses to the UK so it seems significant that Le Labo makes the trip, especially as he looked in need of the education at Thurles on his debut. He has already proved he likes good ground and is related to Champion Hurdle winner Binocular so boasts a classy pedigree.

Storming George sprung a big surprise at Doncaster on debut and is largely unconsidered by the market on horse racing betting sites at the time of writing. It might not be wise to underestimate him though.

