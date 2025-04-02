Jump to content
Grand National 2025 runners, riders, latest odds and full list of horses

Last year’s winner, I Am Maximus, is in contention to triumph once again at Aintree for famed trainer Gordon Elliott

Michael Jones,Luke Baker
Wednesday 02 April 2025 11:12 EDT
Comments
Crowds flock to 176th Grand National at Aintree

The Grand National is just days away as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.

Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.

Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.

But his withdrawal leaves the likes of Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles, Iroko and Stumptown as the big contenders to stop I Am Maximus becoming the latest dual scorer after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:

When and where is the Grand National 2025?

The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.

The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.

The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.

The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.

I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, on the way to winning theGrand National at Aintree last year
I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, on the way to winning theGrand National at Aintree last year (PA Archive)

Grand National 2025 entries

No, Horse (country bred), age, weight, owner, trainer, jockey, rating

  1. I Am Maximus (FR) 9-11-12 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend 167
  2. Royale Pagaille (FR) 11-11-9 Mrs S Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch 164
  3. Nick Rockett (IRE) 8-11-8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew Willie Mullins (IRE) 163
  4. Grangeclare West (IRE) 9-11-8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins (IRE) 163
  5. Hewick (IRE) 10-11-7 Mr TJ McDonald John Joseph Hanlon (IRE) Gavin Sheehan 162
  6. Minella Indo (IRE) 12-11-3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 158
  7. Appreciate It (IRE) 11-11-2 Miss MA Masterson Willie Mullins (IRE) 157
  8. Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9-11-2 Mr David Bobbett Willie Mullins (IRE) 157
  9. Stumptown (IRE) 8-11-2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Keith Donoghue 157
  10. Conflated (IRE) 11-11-2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 157
  11. Hitman (FR) 9-11-1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell 156
  12. Beauport (IRE) 9-11-1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies 156
  13. Bravemansgame (FR) 10-11-0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley 155
  14. Chantry House (IRE) 11-10-13 Mr JP McManus Nicky Henderson 154
  15. Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10-10-12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton 153
  16. Perceval Legallois (FR) 8-10-12 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 153
  17. Kandoo Kid (FR) 9-10-11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden 152
  18. Iroko (FR) 7-10-11 Mr JP McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero 152
  19. Intense Raffles (FR) 7-10-10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Thomas Gibney (IRE) 151
  20. Senior Chief (GB) 8-10-10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 151
  21. Idas Boy (IRE) 11-10-10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips 151
  22. Fil Dor (FR) 7-10-9 Robcour Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150
  23. Broadway Boy (IRE) 7-109 Mr DM Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy 150
  24. Coko Beach (FR) 10-10-9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150
  25. Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8-10-9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Jonathan Burke 150
  26. Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8-10-7 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) 148
  27. Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9-10-6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & AJ O'Neill Nick Scholfield 147
  28. Vanillier (FR) 10-10-6 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Sean Flanagan 147
  29. Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8-10-6 Scea De Vallee Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings 147
  30. Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson 147
  31. Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13-10-6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White 147
  32. Three Card Brag (IRE) 8-10-5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) 146
  33. Twig (GB) 10-10-5 Mrs G Morgan Ben Pauling 146
  34. Duffle Coat (IRE) 8-10-4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott (IRE) 145

Grand National 2025 latest odds

Horses currently below cut line

  • Shakem Up’Arry
  • Roi Mage
  • Favori De Champdou
  • Fantastic Lady
  • Yeah Man
  • Mr Vango
  • Macdermott
  • Mister Coffey
  • Chemical Energy
  • Desertmore House
  • Malina Girl
  • Richmond Lake
  • La Renommee
  • Stuzzikini
  • King Turgeon
  • Surrey Quest
  • Cruz Control
  • Apple Away
  • Busselton
  • Spanish Harlem
  • Famous Bridge
  • Escaria Ten
  • Where It All Began
  • Pats Fancy

When are the horses announced?

The confirmed field will be published 48 hours before the race, with entries already closed, that list will be cut down over several key dates.

  • April 3 – 48-hour declarations and final field confirmed

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.

But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.

Several Grand National betting sites will also be live streaming the race.

Prize money: How much does the Grand National winner win?

The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1 million and the winning connections earn £500,000.

The rest of the pot is split up as follows:

  • Second place – £200,000
  • Third place – £100,000
  • Fourth place – £65,000
  • Fifth place – £40,000
  • Sixth place – £30,000
  • Seventh place – £20,000
  • Eight place – £ 15,000
  • Ninth place – £10,000
  • Tenth place – £5000
Paul Townend celebrates winning the Randox Grand National aboard I Am Maximus
Paul Townend celebrates winning the Randox Grand National aboard I Am Maximus (PA Wire)

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.

The opening two days of the meet offer cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.

