The Grand National Festival concludes today with blockbuster showdown at Aintree Racecourse that the last couple of days have been building to.

2024 Grand National champion I Am Maximus is the pre-race favourite with the bookmakers and at the top weight of 11st 12lbs he’ll have a tough job on his hands to emulate Grand National legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race two years in a row.

Competitors include the blazingly good Stumptown and Intense Raffles as well as an Irish chaser Perceval Legallois who is being tipped for a surprising victory in front of the thousands of fans gathered to watch.

