Grand National 2025 runners, riders and odds

The Grand National is just days away as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.

Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.

Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.

But his withdrawal leaves the likes of Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles, Iroko and Stumptown as the big contenders to stop I Am Maximus becoming the latest dual scorer after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:

Grand National 2025 runners and riders in full

Number, Horse (country bred), age, weight, owner, trainer, jockey, rating

I Am Maximus (FR) 9-11-12 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend 167 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11-11-9 Mrs S Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch 164 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8-11-8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew Willie Mullins (IRE) 163 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9-11-8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins (IRE) 163 Hewick (IRE) 10-11-7 Mr TJ McDonald John Joseph Hanlon (IRE) Gavin Sheehan 162 Minella Indo (IRE) 12-11-3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 158 Appreciate It (IRE) 11-11-2 Miss MA Masterson Willie Mullins (IRE) 157 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9-11-2 Mr David Bobbett Willie Mullins (IRE) 157 Stumptown (IRE) 8-11-2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Keith Donoghue 157 Conflated (IRE) 11-11-2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 157 Hitman (FR) 9-11-1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell 156 Beauport (IRE) 9-11-1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies 156 Bravemansgame (FR) 10-11-0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley 155 Chantry House (IRE) 11-10-13 Mr JP McManus Nicky Henderson 154 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10-10-12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton 153 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8-10-12 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 153 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9-10-11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden 152 Iroko (FR) 7-10-11 Mr JP McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero 152 Intense Raffles (FR) 7-10-10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Thomas Gibney (IRE) 151 Senior Chief (GB) 8-10-10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 151 Idas Boy (IRE) 11-10-10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips 151 Fil Dor (FR) 7-10-9 Robcour Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7-109 Mr DM Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy 150 Coko Beach (FR) 10-10-9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8-10-9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Jonathan Burke 150 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8-10-7 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) 148 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9-10-6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & AJ O'Neill Nick Scholfield 147 Vanillier (FR) 10-10-6 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Sean Flanagan 147 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8-10-6 Scea De Vallee Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings 147 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson 147 Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13-10-6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White 147 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8-10-5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) 146 Twig (GB) 10-10-5 Mrs G Morgan Ben Pauling 146 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8-10-4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott (IRE) 145

Grand National 2025 latest odds

When and where is the Grand National 2025?

The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.

The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.

The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.

The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.

But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.

Several Grand National betting sites will also be live streaming the race.

Prize money: How much does the Grand National winner win?

The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1 million and the winning connections earn £500,000.

The rest of the pot is split up as follows:

Second place – £200,000

Third place – £100,000

Fourth place – £65,000

Fifth place – £40,000

Sixth place – £30,000

Seventh place – £20,000

Eight place – £ 15,000

Ninth place – £10,000

Tenth place – £5000

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Randox Grand National aboard I Am Maximus ( PA Wire )

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.

The opening two days of the meet offer cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.