Grand National results LIVE: Tips and updates as Jonbon set to headline day two at Aintree
Follow all the action from Aintree as the festival builds up to the showpiece on Saturday
The Grand National Festival at Aintree continues today after a blockbuster clash between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth provided thrills and excitement on the opening day.
The Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth took victory in the Aintree Hurdle after Constitution Hill fell once more following a stumble at the Cheltenham Festival.
On Friday, Jonbon will face Protektorat in the Melling Chase and there’s interest in Romeo Coolio who hopes to shrug off defeat in the Michael O’Sullivan Novices Nurdle last month.
The Grand National main event itself takes place on Saturday 5 April and the field was confirmed on Thursday with I Am Maximus leading the charge once more.
The 2024 winner aims to emulate Tiger Roll and Red Rum in winning consecutive Grand Nationals but extra weight may hinder his chances in a strong field that includes Stumptown and Intense Raffles.
Follow all the Grand National build-up and action with The Independent’s blog, live from Aintree:
How much are tickets and are they still available?
Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.
Day two of the meet offers cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.
How much does the Grand National winner win?
The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1 million and the winning connections earn £500,000.
The rest of the pot is split up as follows:
- Second place – £200,000
- Third place – £100,000
- Fourth place – £65,000
- Fifth place – £40,000
- Sixth place – £30,000
- Seventh place – £20,000
- Eight place – £ 15,000
- Ninth place – £10,000
- Tenth place – £5000
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.
But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.
Several Grand National betting sites will also be live streaming the race.
When and where is the Grand National 2025?
The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.
The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.
The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.
The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.
Grand National wide open this year
The Grand National is just a day away as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.
Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.
Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.
But his withdrawal leaves the likes of Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles, Iroko and Stumptown as the big contenders to stop I Am Maximus becoming the latest dual scorer after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two at the Grand National Festival from Aintree racecourse.
Yesterday was a thrilling affair with fans of Willie Mullins celebrating in style as the Irish trainer won the first four grade ones of the day.
The peak was a victory for the Paul Townend ridden Lossiemouth who defeated Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle after the latter fell down the final stretch.
Today’s action is headline by the Melling Chase in which Jonbon will attempt to put aside a poor outing at Cheltenham to triumph against Protektorat, El Fabiolo and Matata.
We’ll have all the coverage from Friday’s races at Aintree as well as build-up to the big race; the Grand National itself running tomorrow at 4pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments