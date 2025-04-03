Grand National 2025 LIVE: Runners and riders announced for Aintree
Follow all the action as Aintree gets underway and the complete field for this weekend’s action is revealed
The high point of the British horse racing season is upon us with Aintree Festival getting underway today.
Its headline event, the Grand National, takes place on Saturday 5 April, but there’s a thrilling list of races taking place in the build-up to the weekend’s showpiece.
Today’s Aintree Hurdle will be one of the races of the season as two titans face off: Lossiemouth, winner of the Mares’ Hurdle for a second successive year at Cheltenham last month, and Constitution Hill, who took a heavy fall at Prestbury Park when a nailed-on favourite for the Champion Hurdle.
The field has been taking shape this week, with 2025 Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin a notable absence, and final runners for the weekend will be confirmed on Thursday morning.
Follow all the build-up and action with The Independent’s liveblog:
Davy Russell backs I Am Maximus
Davy Russell, who famously won back-to-back Grand Nationals on board Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019, has tipped his winner for this year’s Grand National
Russell picked out last year’s winner, I Am Maximus, and is backing jockey Paul Townend to recreate his feat of going winning consecutive Grand Nationals.
Speaking to Oddschecker, Russell said: “I was just so impressed by I Am Maximus last year.
“Paul Townend was fantastic on him. He’s got a good enough profile for the race, and he’s got a very good chance this year.”
Merseyrail issue special timetable for Grand National Festival
Merseyrail have announced on X that a special train timetable will be running over the next three days for the Grand National festival.
They said: "Due to The Grand National Festival a special timetable will be running 3-5 April."
A seven-and-a-half-minute service will operate between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:
Liverpool City Centre to Aintree, from approximately 10:00 – 13:00 (before the races).
Aintree to Liverpool City Centre, from approximately 16:30 – 20:30 (after the races.)
Other lines have been affected too and more details can be found here.
Grand National runners, riders and latest odds for 2025 race
The Grand National is just days away as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.
Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out at the second round of scratches while a number of others withdrew at the five-day confirmation point, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.
Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite on betting sites after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.
Grand National 2025 runners, riders, odds and full list of horses
More info on ground conditions
Ground conditions for Day One of the Grand National meeting:
Mildmay & Hurdle Courses: Good to Soft, Good in places
Grand National Course: Good to Soft
There was 17.5mm of rain in March. Temperatures reached 18C on Monday, 16.5C on Tuesday and 18C on Wednesday. Watering commenced the week commencing 17th March, with an average of 60-70mm applied.
It is a dry, sunny forecast today with temperatures of 19C
'Good to Soft' going at Aintree today
The latest ground report at Aintree has the official going as Good to Soft, Good (in places) on the Mildmay Course and Good to Soft on the Grand National Course.
Grand National to receive worldwide TV exposure
This Saturday’s Randox Grand National at Aintree will receive worldwide TV exposure with more than 30 broadcasters showcasing live the world’s most famous Jumps race to around 170 countries.
Working with The Jockey Club, which owns and operates Aintree Racecourse, Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and HBA Media have secured a wide range of broadcasters for the iconic race, which will see 34 runners and riders take on 30 unique fences over four-and-a-quarter miles.
Leading broadcasters such as SuperSport (Africa), ESPN (LATAM and Caribbean), Fanduel (US), Viaplay and Setanta (Europe) have signed up, while those showing the race for the first time include FanCode (160m users in India), Sportsnet (Canada), D-Smart (Turkey) and Charlton (Israel).
Fox Sports will include highlights on its American network for the first time.
Aintree day one racecard
1:45pm: Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)
2:20pm: Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)
2:55pm: Aintree Bowl (Grade 1)
3:30pm: Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1)
4:05pm: Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase
4:40pm: Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)
5:15pm: Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)
Trains cancelled ahead of Grand National day one
Merseyrail have cancelled several trains this morning as fans look to arrive at Aintree Racecourse for the opening day of the festival.
The explanation is due to a train fault earlier this morning and the train operator said the issues are impacting the Ellesmere Port line, Southport and Hunts Cross line, Ormskirk line and Headbolt Lane via Kirkby line.
Grand National 2025 entries - ranked by current odds
- Stumptown 9/1
- Iroko 10/1
- I Am Maximus 11/1
- Vanillier 11/1
- Hewick 11/1
- Perceval Legallois 12/1
- Intense Raffles 14/1
- Minella Cocooner 16/1
- Kandoo Kid 20/1
- Meetingofthewaters 22/1
- Hyland 22/1
- Three Card Brag 25/1
- Grangeclare West 25/1
- Nick Rockett 28/1
- Beauport 28/1
- Senior Chief 28/1
- Monbeg Genius 33/1
- Minella Indo 33/1
- Bravemansgame 50/1
- Duffle Coat 66/1
- Threeunderthrufive 66/1
- Appreciate It 80/1
- Twig 80/1
- Broadway Boy 80/1
- Fil Dor 80/1
- Stay Away Fay 100/1
- Chantry House 100/1
- Coko Beach 100/1
- Conflated 100/1
- Hitman 100/1
- Idas Boy 125/1
- Horantzau D’Airy 150/1
- Royale Pagaille 150/1
- Celebre D’Allen 150/1
Bookmakers bracing themselves for frantic Grand National
Coral are another bookmaker bracing themselves for a frantic Grand National weekend with spokesman Dave Stevens worried about a ‘shark’ attack.
Colourful handler John ‘Shark’ Hanlon trains 2023 King George winner Hewick – purchased for just £800 in case you hadn’t heard the story – and victory for the classy 10-year-old would represent a nightmare result for the Barking firm.
Stevens said: “Without doubt, Hewick is our worst worst result, as we have laid him at 50/1 for the National at the start of the jump season.
“Shark Hanlon has already pulled off a couple of major results with his bargain buy and a Grand National win with Hewick would be an incredible story.
“We estimate that a third of the adult population in Britain will have a flutter on Saturday and we expect to see six times the trade that we would see for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.”
