When is the Grand National? Date, start time and entries for Aintree 2025

The Grand National headlines the British horse racing calendar of 2025 in just a few short days.

With 34 horses poised to arrive at the start line, I Am Maximus will hope for a repeat after a dominant victory in 2024.

But the Gordon Elliott horse is not the favourite this year, and neither is Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, who has now been scratched after topping the market within minutes of claiming a glorious upset over Galopin des Champs in the iconic race at Prestbury Park.

The weights have been released for the handicapped race with I Am Maximus set to carry 11st 12lbs off a mark of 167 - it means the defending champion would be the highest-rated winner of the 21st century if he can repeat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:

When and where is the Grand National 2025?

The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.

The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.

The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.

The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.

open image in gallery I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, on the way to winning the Grand National at Aintree last year ( PA Archive )

When are the horses announced?

The confirmed field will be published 48 hours before the race, with entries already closed, that list will be cut down over several key dates.

February 11 – Weights published for all runners

February 25 – First round of scratches

March 18 – Second round of scratches

March 31 – Five-day confirmations

April 3 – 48-hour declarations and final field confirmed

How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?

More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.

But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.

Prize money: How much does the Grand National winner win?

The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1m and the winning connections earn £500,000.

The rest of the pot is split up as followed:

Second place – £200,000

Third place – £100,000

Fourth place – £65,000

Fifth place – £40,000

Sixth place – £30,000

Seventh place – £20,000

Eight place – £ 15,000

Ninth place – £10,000

Tenth place – £5000

open image in gallery Paul Townend celebrates winning the Grand National aboard I Am Maximus ( PA Wire )

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.

The opening two days of the meet offer cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.

Grand National 2025 entries - confirmed horses currently in top 34

Iroko 7/1

Stumptown 8/1

Intense Raffles 10/1

I Am Maximus 10/1

Hewick 10/1

Perceval Legallois 12/1

Vanillier 12/1

Minella Cocooner 16/1

Kandoo Kid 20/1

Hyland 20/1

Meetingofthewaters 20/1

Nick Rockett 25/1

Beauport 25/1

Grangeclare West 25/1

Senior Chief 25/1

Three Card Brag 25/1

Monbeg Genius 28/1

Minella Indo 33/1

Bravemansgame 40/1

Duffle Coat 50/1

Appreciate It 66/1

Broadway Boy 66/1

Chantry House 66/1

Conflated 66/1

Coko Beach 66/1

Idas Boy 66/1

Stay Away Fay 66/1

Threeunderthrufive 66/1

Twig 66/1

Fil Dor 100/1

Horantzau D’Airy 100/1

Royale Pagaille 125/1

Hitman 125/1

Celebre D’Allen 125/1

Grand National 2025 latest odds

Horses currently below cut line