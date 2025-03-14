Cheltenham Festival remains arguably the most significant event in the horse racing calendar, capturing the imagination in a way that few events can.

And although the Festival is drawing to a close there’s still plenty of races and free bet offers available to sink your teeth into.

UK bookmakers continue to run bonuses and free bet offers as the festival enters its final hours and taking advantage of such offers is key to getting the most out of Cheltenham Festival.

As such, we’ve compiled a guide to today’s best free bets, including Cheltenham Festival tips, a rundown of the best offers and a brief look at the latest Cheltenham odds.

Best Cheltenham Free Bet Offers

Free Bet Site Free Bet Offer Ladbrokes Ladbrokes cater to those on a small budget with a bet £5 get £20 free bet sign up offer. They also give out free spins for every £10 you bet on Cheltenham. Betfred For those with a slightly bigger budget, Betfred’s bet £10 get £50 in free bets is hard to beat as a betting sign up offer. They also hand out no deposit free bets via their BeatFred free-to-play Cheltenham prediction game. Tote Use the free bet promo code B10G40 to get £40 in bonus funds after your first £10 bet with Tote. Furthermore, Stayers Club members get a 50p free daily Placepot bet each day at Cheltenham 2025. CopyBet CopyBet have a 300% deposit match offer of bet £20 get £60 in free bets for Cheltenham. They also provide free betting tips and extra places daily during Cheltenham. BetMGM BetMGM give new customers £40 in free bets in exchange for their first £10 bet. The free bets come as two £10 acca bet tokens and two standard £10 free bets, all of which can be used on UK or Irish racing.

How We Rate Cheltenham Free Bet Sites

Licensing: Our recommended Cheltenham bookies are licensed by the UKGC. We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the operators are regulated.

Welcome offer: We recommend free bet promos that offer the best value for customers when signing up. The offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process.

Promotions: Cheltenham free bets should offer the best promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, best odds guaranteed, non-runner no bet, price boosts, acca boosts, extra places and many more.

Value: Our recommended promos provide the best value Cheltenham Gold Cup odds in the industry. You’ll struggle to find better value odds, but always shop around to ensure you find the best price for your wager.

Markets: Cheltenham Festival is one of the gambling events of the year and our recommended bookies ensure that there are a catalogue of options to satisfy your betting needs, including new types of betting such as racing bet builders which have been introduced by Unibet.

Usability: Betting apps and sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best Cheltenham free bet offers should be available on quality betting apps for both Apple and Android devices. Our carefully selected bookies all deliver a sound experience for mobile users with their dedicated betting apps.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options across UK bookies and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and more.

Tips for Maximising Betting Sign Up Offers

Understanding Promotions: Read terms and conditions carefully to fully benefit from offers such as non-runner no bet (NRNB).

Odds: Utilise our Cheltenham odds comparison tools to ensure the best value. Look for odds boosts on different free bet sites to get the most out of your bets.

Welcome Offers: Use Cheltenham week sign up offers to your advantage. Welcome offers tend to rise for the week so ensure you use different bookies’ offers to get the most out of the Cheltenham experience.

Free Bets: Use free bets wisely and don’t throw them away on long shots. Read the terms to use these offers before they expire.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

When using gambling sites be aware that horse racing betting can be addictive so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.