Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Day 3 tips and latest odds as Rachael Blackmore hunts glory in Ryanair Chase

Fact To File is favourite for the Ryanair Chase and Teahupoo is aiming to defend his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle on a packed St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham Festival

Michael Jones
at Cheltenham Racecourse
,Sam Turner
Thursday 13 March 2025 04:28 EDT
Comments
The Independent's Racing Correspondent previews Cheltenham Festival's Style Wednesday

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has thrilled so far and St Patrick's Thursday is set to deliver more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.

Marine Nationale claimed a surprise victory in yesterday’s headline race, the Champion Chase, after favourite Jonbon hit a fence on the way round and could only recover to finish second. Earlier the highly rated Ballyburn was stunningly beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase as Lecky Watson triumphed in the all-Irish renewal.

Today’s highlights include the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm), where Fact To File and Il Est Francais drop back in trip for what seems certain to be a fascinating battle with the evergreen Protektorat, who attempts to defend his crown. And Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is in good shape ahead of his defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle (4pm), up against stablemate The Wallpark and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place as well as Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O'Brien.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from day three of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:

Recommended

Cheltenham Festival 2025

Follow all the latest updates from day three at Cheltenham Festival here with The Independent’s live coverage.

Lawrence Ostlere13 March 2025 08:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in