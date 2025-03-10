Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest news and tips as fields for Day 2 races revealed

The ‘greatest show of turf’ begins on Tuesday as Galopin Des Champs targets a third consecutive Gold Cup

Michael Jones
Monday 10 March 2025 05:41 EDT
Queen Camilla arrives for 'Style Wednesday' at Cheltenham Festival 2024

The Cheltenham Festival is back. It’s that time of year again when the sporting world turns its eyes on horse racing as the best jockeys, trainers and horses prepare for four days of intense and gruelling competition.

The festival starts with Champion Day on Tuesday 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday this week.

Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the honours last year and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the Gold Cup for a second consecutive year. He’s the overwhelming favourite to do so again this week but a late addition to the field may throw a spanner in the works.

Elsewhere, the battle between the Irish and British trainers will be renewed as near 250,000 spectators descend on the racecourse for a festival of skill, class and showmanship.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips and the latest odds from the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:

Cheltenham Festival race card, dates, start times and full four-day schedule

Tuesday, 11 March - Champion Day

1.20: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1 )Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f| 8 hurdles | Old Course

2.00: My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

2.40: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m1f | 20 fences | Old Course

3.20: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

4.00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

4.40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

5.20: National Hunt ChaseRace conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

See the full schedule for all four days this week below:

Cheltenham Festival 2025 race card and full four-day schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is back with the coveted Gold Cup the highlight of the four-day event
Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 09:45

Ruby Walsh shares Day 1 tips for Cheltenham Festival

The legendary Ruby Walsh has shared his Cheltenham Festival Day 1 tips with Paddy Power:

4.00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

Ruby Walsh - Brighterdaysahead (Champion Hurdle) – 15/8

She [Brighterdaysahead] blew me away in Leopardstown – I was watching it thinking, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast, you’re going too fast the whole way, and all of a sudden, they were going too fast for the pacemaker, he falls in a hole going to the third last, King Of Kingsfield, the next minute the mare picks up, heads on to the second last and away with her off the bend again. It’s the one hurdle performance this year that you went ‘Jesus.’

4.40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

Ruby Walsh - Beyond Your Dreams (Fred Winter) – 6/1

“I’ll have to go for a price so I’ll go for Beyond Your Dreams [in the Fred Winter]. I think the obvious ones early in the card – Kopek Des Bordes [Supreme], Majborough [Arkle] but look if you’re going for something at some bit of a price.”

Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 09:30

What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is a rare occasion when the world of horseracing breaks into the collective consciousness of the general public.

It starts with Champion Day on March 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday 14.

Along with the Grand National in April, Cheltenham attracts the eyes of many people who would otherwise be disengaged by the regular horseracing meetings up and down the country. It is a festival that all can enjoy but the terminology can be a bit confusing for those who only tune in once or twice a year.

Below we break down everything we think you’ll need to know to get the most out of the Cheltenham Festival this year:

What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival

Here we explain what you can expect to see from the four days at Cheltenham
Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 09:15

Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – can his horses follow suit at Cheltenham?

Sir Alex Ferguson spent a sporting career picking up trophies and it remains a trait he has maintained throughout his retirement.

The most decorated manager British football has ever seen has also enjoyed a successful link with horse racing stretching back decades, although unlike his management career, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.

A much-publicised 2003 dispute with Coolmore supremo John Magnier over unpaid stud fees regarding 2,000 Guineas winner Rock Of Gibraltar, ended in an ugly public row with matters complicated still further by Magnier and business partner JP McManus holding a near quarter share in Manchester United at the time.

Ferguson claimed he was gifted a 50 per cent share in the seven-time Group 1 winner, which he owned in partnership with Magnier’s wife Sue, and argued the agreement extended to the colt’s earnings at stud as well as the prize money generated during a record-breaking career.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – but can his horses do the same at Cheltenham?

Monmiral and Protektorat triumphed at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024 and the ex-Man Utd manager has other prospects that could join them in the winners’ enclosure, writes Sam Turner
Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 09:00

How the Cheltenham Festival reveals the underlying reasons behind the dominance of Irish trainers

In March every year jockeys, trainers, owners and fans flock to Prestbury Park for the ultimate horseracing show as the Cheltenham Festival brings the National Hunt jump racing season to a thrilling conclusion.

It’s a four-day showcase of the best horses and jockeys jostling alongside one another for pride, prestige and the adulation of the watching crowd.

Each day there’s a champion race with Tuesday hosting the Champion Hurdle, Wednesday the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Thursday the Stayers’ Hurdle and Friday culminating with the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Every jockey, owner and trainer tailors their season to peak at the festival and throughout the week there’s a good-natured rivalry between those from Ireland and Great Britain to see who performs strongest.

But in recent times, it’s been no contest at all.

How Cheltenham Festival reveals reasons behind Ireland’s racing dominance

The Irish have beaten Britain in the Prestbury Cup in each of the last five years showcasing the decline of British racing
Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:50

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle declarations

Casa No Mento Sam Twiston-Davies

Dysart Enos Jonathan Burke

Gala Marceau Brian Hughes

Jade De Grugy Danny Mullins

Jetara Sam Ewing

Joyeuse Nico de Boinville

July Flower Rachael Blackmore

Kala Conti Jack Kennedy

Lossiemouth Paul Townend

Queens Gamble Paul O'Brien

Take No Chances Harry Skelton

Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:40

Trainer Gordon Elliott on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse

Brighterdaysahead (left) on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse
Brighterdaysahead (left) on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse (David Davies/PA Wire)
Brighterdaysahead on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse
Brighterdaysahead on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse (David Davies/PA Wire)
Trainer Gordon Elliott on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse
Trainer Gordon Elliott on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse (David Davies/PA Wire)
Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:35

Arkle Challenge Trophy declarations

Jango Baie Nico De Boinville

L’Eau Du Sud Harry Skelton

Majborough Mark Walsh

Touch Me Not Jack Kennedy

Only By Night Keith Donoghue

Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:30

Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle declarations

Funiculi Funicula Brian Hayes

Irancy Mark Walsh

Karbau Sean O'Keeffe

Karniquet Danny Mullins

Kopek Des Bordes Paul Townend

Romeo Coolio Jack Kennedy

Salvator Mundi Patrick Mullins

Sky Lord Darragh O'Keeffe

Tripoli Flyer Jonathan Burke

Tutti Quanti Harry Cobden

William Munny Sean Flanagan

Workahead Rachael Blackmore

Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:25

Unibet Champion Hurdle declarations

Burdett Road Sam Twiston-Davies

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

King Of Kingsfield Danny Gilligan

State Man Paul Townend

Winter Fog Brian Hayes

Brighterdaysahead Jack Kennedy

Golden Ace Lorcan Williams

Jack Rathborn10 March 2025 08:20

