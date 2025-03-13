Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results and tips as Rachael Blackmore hunts Ryanair Chase glory on Day 3
Fact To File is favourite for the Ryanair Chase and Teahupoo is aiming to defend his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle on a packed St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham Festival
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival has thrilled so far and St Patrick's Thursday is set to deliver more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
Marine Nationale claimed a surprise victory in yesterday’s headline race, the Champion Chase, after favourite Jonbon hit a fence on the way round and could only recover to finish second. Earlier the highly rated Ballyburn was stunningly beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase as Lecky Watson triumphed in the all-Irish renewal.
Today’s highlights include the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm), where Fact To File and Il Est Francais drop back in trip for what seems certain to be a fascinating battle with the evergreen Protektorat, who attempts to defend his crown. And Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo is in good shape ahead of his defence of the Stayers’ Hurdle (4pm), up against stablemate The Wallpark and Nicky Henderson’s Lucky Place as well as Home By The Lee, trained by Joseph O'Brien.
What is a steeplechase race?
The other main type of jump race is called a steeplechase, or more commonly just a chase. Cheltenham’s Gold Cup (Friday 14 at 4pm) is a steeplechase event.
Chases are run over distances that range between 2 and 4½ miles with obstacles including plain fences, water jumps or open ditches. The fences are taller than hurdles being a minimum of 4½ feet high and are made of a mixture of birch and spruce.
Horses that run in steeplechases are called chasers and tend to be older having previously run in hurdle races to gain experience and learn how to jump.
The horses start behind tapes that stretch across the racecourse and when the tape drops the race begins.
What is jump racing?
The first thing you should know is that the Cheltenham Festival is the culmination of the National Hunt jump racing season. Jump races are races that include obstacles for the horse and jockey to jump over.
These obstacles are known as hurdles or fences and the season usually takes place across autumn, winter and spring.
Jump races test stamina and jumping ability and horses that take part tend to be older than those who run flat races (races without jumps). The courses are a variety of distances from 2 to 4½ miles.
Within jump racing there are different designations of races and Cheltenham will showcase most, if not all, types of them.
Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – can his horses follow suit at Cheltenham?
Sir Alex Ferguson spent a sporting career picking up trophies and it remains a trait he has maintained throughout his retirement.
The most decorated manager British football has ever seen has also enjoyed a successful link with horse racing stretching back decades, although unlike his management career, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.
A much-publicised 2003 dispute with Coolmore supremo John Magnier over unpaid stud fees regarding 2,000 Guineas winner Rock Of Gibraltar, ended in an ugly public row with matters complicated still further by Magnier and business partner JP McManus holding a near quarter share in Manchester United at the time.
Expert tips: 4.00 - Stayers’ Hurdle
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Teahupoo 6/4
I’m not Teahupoo’s biggest fan, but I’ve looked this race up and down for six weeks and I can’t find a horse to oppose him.
Sam Turner’s tip: The Wallpark 13/2
Reigning champion Teahupoo has undergone the same preparation as last year and his form took a boost yesterday when his Morgiana Hurdle conqueror, Lossiemouth, hacked up at the third successive Festival. Home By The Lee runs in this event for the fourth time and it is probably asking a lot for him to win it at the age of 10, so the younger legs of The Wallpark and Lucky Place could be the ones to trouble Teahupoo.
The Wallpark narrowly gains the nod having won over three miles on the Old Course last October and he was unsuited by a sluggish gallop at Ascot last time. There should be no such issues with Gowel Road in the field today.
Expert tips: 3.20 - Ryanair Chase
Ruby Walsh’s tip: Jungle Boogie 12/1
Fact To File will be the hardest to beat but his price is plenty short. I’ve thought for a long time Jungle Boogie is the each-way shout. He ran a cracker in last year’s Gold Cup but didn’t stay. Going left handed suits him better than right and he’s very lightly raced for an 11-year-old.
Oli Bell’s tip: Fact to File 5/4
The super boost horse in the Ryanair Chase is Fact to File and I think he’s got a great chance. I’m delighted he’s in this race as I think he’s the best horse in this race and I think he will win.
What is a handicap race?
A handicap is a race where each horse is allocated a weight according to its ability and winning record. This aims to create a more level playing field.
The idea behind handicaps is that the weight a horse carries affects the speed at which it will gallop. Handicap weights are calculated on the official ratings published by the British Horse Racing Authority.
Horses that carry heavier weight tend to have more ability to win races. Horses with less ability will carry less weight which aims to give them a better chance of winning. The Grand National is the most famous handicap race in the world.
Cheltenham Festival crowds plummet as fans choose cheap flights to Benidorm instead
Cheltenham Festival recorded its lowest single-day attendance in over three decades on Wednesday, with just shy of 42,000 racegoers, as the festival struggles to make up the numbers amid soaring costs.
The ‘Style Wednesday’ crowd of 41,949 – a 5,000 drop from last year – was the smallest since 1993, when just 40,662 turned out, according to BBC Sport.
The crowd on Tuesday’s opening day of racing was also lower than in previous years – 55,498 compared to 60,181 at last year’s meeting.
Mondo Man set for new jockey in JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday
Former champion Brian Hughes could displace Caoilin Quinn on Mondo Man in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday.
The talent has struggled at times in hurdles, after a fourth place in the Kind Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer.
The change could see Gary and Josh Moore turn things around after two losses on hurdles since joining the duo, with Gary stating: "He galloped very well this morning and the plan at the moment is to run. He's settling beautifully at home."
Rachael Blackmore's Thursday rides
1.20pm – Ryanair Mares’ Novices Hurdle
Air of Entitlement – Age: 6, Weight: 11-4, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
3.20pm – Ryanair Chase
Envoi Allen – Age: 11, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
4pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
Bob Olinger – Age: 10, Weight: 11-10, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
St. Patrick's Thursday preparations
Day three preparations are well underway at Cheltenham with horses, including Fact To File, out on the gallops this morning.
