The Independent's Racing Correspondent previews Cheltenham Festival's Style Wednesday

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival began with a bang and now Style Wednesday promises more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase headlines the action at 4pm, where Jonbon is much fancied with Nico De Boinville aboard, while the Coral Cup Hurdle (2.40pm) and Cross Country Steeple Chase (3.20pm) are among the other fascinating races on Day 2.

How the weather impacts today’s racing could be a fascinating subplot, after a snow flurry landed on the course this morning. The New Lion claimed the first victory of the day in the Novices’ Hurdle before 20/1 Lecky Watson shocked by triumphing in the Brown Advisory Chase.

The opening day of racing delivered a huge shock as the showpiece Champion Hurdle was won by 25/1 shot Golden Ace, with horse racing superstar and heavy favourite Constitution Hill stunningly falling halfway through, as did last year’s winner State Man. It allowed Golden Ace to come from nowhere to triumph.

The “greatest show on turf” will also include Friday’s Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs, who is the favourite on betting sites, hopes to land a famous hat-trick this. The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 2 unfolds.

Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below: