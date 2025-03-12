Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, tips, odds and latest updates from Day 2
Champion Chase headlines Style Wednesday, formerly known as Ladies Day, after morning snow dusts racecourse
The 2025 Cheltenham Festival began with a bang and now Style Wednesday promises more drama as the UK’s biggest week of racing continues.
The Queen Mother Champion Chase headlines the action at 4pm, where Jonbon is much fancied with Nico De Boinville aboard, while the Coral Cup Hurdle (2.40pm) and Cross Country Steeple Chase (3.20pm) are among the other fascinating races on Day 2.
How the weather impacts today’s racing could be a fascinating subplot, after a snow flurry landed on the course this morning. The New Lion claimed the first victory of the day in the Novices’ Hurdle before 20/1 Lecky Watson shocked by triumphing in the Brown Advisory Chase.
The opening day of racing delivered a huge shock as the showpiece Champion Hurdle was won by 25/1 shot Golden Ace, with horse racing superstar and heavy favourite Constitution Hill stunningly falling halfway through, as did last year’s winner State Man. It allowed Golden Ace to come from nowhere to triumph.
The “greatest show on turf” will also include Friday’s Gold Cup, where Galopin Des Champs, who is the favourite on betting sites, hopes to land a famous hat-trick this. The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 2 unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, free bet offers and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
Style Wednesday - full list of winners
1.20: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course
Winner: The New Lion (3/1); 2) The Yellow Clay (5/2); 3) Final Demand (6/4F)
2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Race conditions: £200,000 | 3m½f | 20 fences | Old Course
Winner: Lecky Watson (20/1); 2) Stellar Story (22/1); 3) Better Days Ahead (13/2)
2.40: Coral Cup (Grade 3) Race conditions: £100,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course
Winner: Jimmy Du Seuil (16-1); 2) Impose Toi (13-2); 3) Ballyadam (16-1)
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Escaria Ten leads by a couple of lengths from Latenightpass and is looking strong. Galvin probably in seventh or eighth and a lot to do.
Stumptown and Mister Coffey are in contention as well.
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Escaria Ten takes up the lead from French Dynamite and Mister Coffey. The favourite Stumptown falling back in the back slightly.
Minella Crooner pulls up at the back. Five fences to go.
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Iwilldoit and Chemical Energy also well placed but it’s French Dynamite in the lead with the likes of Mister Coffey, Stumptown and Escaria Ten also going well.
Vanillier, after the early error, has also moved back towards the front. Everyone over fence 20 of 31 safely. We’re reaching the business end
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Still no fallers as they clear fence 13 of 31. Mister Coffey from Stumptown and Escaria Ten at the front.
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Vanillier making the early running, surging to the front. He’s placed in the Grand National before, so should be used to this sort of race.
But Vanillier nearly goes the wrong way! He went straight on rather than into the Canal Turn and Escaria Ten nearly followed him.
Vanillier drops back and it’s Mister Coffey at the front now.
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
And we’ve had a false start! The horses were nearly at the first hurdle before being called back.
Then another one! But we’re away at the third attempt!
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase latest odds
There are 16 runners for the Cross Country Steeple Chase, which is always a fun one. A few of these horses will be running in the Grand National next month.
Here are the latest odds (via Oddschecker)
Stumptown 11/4
Galvin 4/1
Mister Coffey 11/2
Busselton 7/1
The Goffer 8/1
Vanillier 8/1
Latenightpass 14/1
Chemical Energy 16/1
Coko Beach 28/1
Iwilldoit 28/1
BAR 40/1
3.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase
Next up, attention turns to a listed race, the Cross Country Steeple Chase. It’ll be run over 3 miles and 6 furlongs with 32 obstacles.
Here are the runners: Stumptown; Galvin; Coko Beach; Iwilldoit; French Dynamite; Vanillier; Minella Crooner; Roi Mage; Latenightpass; Chemical Energy; Mister Coffey; Busselton; Gevrey; The Goffer; Escaria Ten; Chambard
Coral Cup result good for bookies
The Coral Cup result, Jimmy Du Seuil winning at 16/1, was a good result for bookmakers.
A spokesman for Betway siad: “The Coral Cup was another good result as we saw plenty of support for Dan Skelton’s Be Aware after they won the first race, while Comfort Zone seemed to be the more fancied of the JP McManus runners.
“It’s a long week though and our day will rest on the fortunes of Jonbon!”
