Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Day 1 results, updates, tips and latest odds
Follow all the action on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival as the ‘greatest show on turf’ gets underway
The “greatest show on turf” is about to begin! Champion Day kicks off four days of non-stop horse racing as the best jockeys, trainers and horses descend on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.
Today’s opener will be followed by Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday and finally the showpiece event, Gold Cup Day, which brings the Festival to its close on Friday. Fans can look forward to 28 races across the four days and a compelling battle between British and Irish trainers as they vie for Cheltenham supremacy.
Last year, Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the Gold Cup honours and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the prestigious race for a second straight year. He’s the favourite on betting sites to claim a hat-trick this time around but, before then, Mullins has the chance to open his 2025 Festival account with Lossiemouth, who has made a last-minute switch from Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle to race the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the same day.
The full race card and Festival schedule is here, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as Day 1 unfolds.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips, and the latest Cheltenham odds from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
Minute of applause to precede first race
The opening race of the festival this year has been renamed in honour of jockey Michael O’Sullivan who passed away earlier this year.
O’Sullivan’s uncle and brother will be part of the presentation ceremony for the first race and there will be a minutes applause around the racecourse at 12.30pm as a tribute for the 24-year-old.
Barry Connell on emotions of Cheltenham Festival after Michael O'Sullivan's passing
There will not be a dry eye in the house if William Munny were to prevail in the colours of owner-trainer Barry Connell carried to victory by Michael O'Sullivan and Marine Nationale two years ago.
This seven-year-old had to settle for second best behind Workahead at Leopardstown and then Kawaboomga at Fairyhouse, but made it third time lucky over timber in fine style at Punchestown last month.
Connell commented: "It wasn't much of a race, but he won easily last time and it might be luck that we didn't win the first two times over hurdles and we managed to get a third run into him - a lot of the horses who go for the Supreme are usually going on the back of two runs, so he has that added experience.
"Some of the time experts were talking to me after he finished second to Kawaboomga at Fairyhouse and they were saying the sectionals were really good and the times from that race from the first two would have been good enough to win eight out of the last 10 Supremes.
"That was him doing things completely upside down and you can imagine in Cheltenham and in a Grade One Supreme, they are going to go a reasonable gallop and I think it will suit him. I think he has the ability to be right there at the last and in contention - and after that, the best horse will win."
Henry de Bromhead provides insight into Workahead's Cheltenham Festival chances
Henry de Bromhead said: "He certainly looked really exciting at Christmas, we were delighted with him.
"He ran nicely at Navan when he hadn't run for a long time, but he looked different gravy at Leopardstown and you'd have to be very excited about him. Obviously, it looks a very good Supreme again, but I think we're bang there.
"We've Sky Lord in that as well. He was good the first day in Cork and he didn't really act around that inside track at Punchestown the last day, but he was beaten less than four lengths by Salvator Mundi, so he's not far off it as well."
Jason Maguire labels Brighterdaysahead 'a certainty' for Champion Hurdle
Former jockey Jason Maguire tells the Racing Post: “Shane [McCann] told me this morning she's a certainty.
“He said Jack Kennedy will give her a kick off the bend and they won't see which way she went.”
Constitution Hill is the biggest threat and it should be a cracking battle on day one of the Festival.
Gordon Elliott excited for chances beyond Constitution Hill and State Man
Gordon Elliott: "We know Constitution Hill is a superstar and State Man is the reigning champion but our mare is in very good form and we couldn't be happier with her."
“I think we're probably stronger in the graded races this year than we have been for the last couple of years. I'm looking forward to Romeo Coolio tomorrow."
Mondo Man set for new jockey in JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday
Former champion Brian Hughes could displace Caoilin Quinn on Mondo Man in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday.
The talent has struggled at times in hurdles, after a fourth place in the Kind Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer.
The change could see Gary and Josh Moore turn things around after two losses on hurdles since joining the duo, with Gary stating: "He galloped very well this morning and the plan at the moment is to run. He's settling beautifully at home."
Racegoers arrive at Cheltenham Festival
The first race doesn’t begin until 1.20pm but racegoers are arriving already to soak in the atmosphere.
Willie Mullins explains move to run Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle
"She worked nicely last week but I was happy enough that State Man worked better than her,” Mullins told Racing TV, with his long-term plan to run her in the Champion Hurdle failing to materalise.
“Paul was not going to ride her in the Champion Hurdle so the obvious thing to do was go for the Mares'.
"It's disappointing as it had been the plan to run her in the Champion Hurdle for two years but after her work the other day we felt she would just be a runner.
“She'll get her chance to meet those horses – maybe at Aintree – but my duty this week is to get winners for owners and her best chance of a win is in the Mares' Hurdle. Rich makes a big investment in the game and everyone wants a winner at the festival."
Constitution Hill bidding to regain title
The big story of the day will come from the Champion Hurdle at 4.00pm.
Constitution Hill, unbeaten over hurdles, is bidding to regain his title after sitting out the 2024 festival with a respiratory issue, suspected colic and lameness.
He has since recovered and is back to winning ways ahead of this outing,
His main threats include Gordon Elliott's exciting mare Brightersdaysahead and State Man, who triumphed last year for Willie Mullins.
How the Cheltenham Festival reveals the underlying reasons behind the dominance of Irish trainers
In March every year jockeys, trainers, owners and fans flock to Prestbury Park for the ultimate horseracing show as the Cheltenham Festival brings the National Hunt jump racing season to a thrilling conclusion.
It’s a four-day showcase of the best horses and jockeys jostling alongside one another for pride, prestige and the adulation of the watching crowd.
Each day there’s a champion race, with Tuesday hosting the Champion Hurdle, Wednesday the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Thursday the Stayers’ Hurdle and Friday culminating with the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
