Perhaps the most prestigious race of the horse racing calendar is almost upon us, as punters turn their attention towards the 2025 Grand National on 5 April.

Ahead of the famous race, the BoyleSports Grand National offer gives new customers a £40 bonus, which includes £30 in free bets to wager on the famous steeplechase.

And along with several other Grand National betting sites, Boyles has a range of special offers tailored to upcoming races at Aintree.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the BoyleSports Grand National offer, including information on the sign up offer, the bookmaker’s various horse racing promotions and details on any other relevant BoyleSports Grand National promos.

What is The BoyleSports Sign-Up Offer?

The latest BoyleSports sign-up offer is running both before and during the Grand National. It is a bet £10, get £40 promotion, offering one of the largest welcome bonuses currently available to UK bettors.

The BoyleSports welcome offer only requires a £10 deposit and £10 bet on any sport with odds of evens or greater.

Customers cannot use Skrill, Moneybookers, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards when making their first deposit, only a debit card. Other than the deposit method, minimum bet amount and minimum odds, there are very few key requirements for punters looking to claim this Grand National offer.

Free bets are available to use on all sports, including the Grand National, and are paid within five minutes of the qualifying wager being settled.

Free bets are paid out in one £30 installment. The £10 casino bonus is available to use on all casino games.

Any Grand National free bets expire within seven days, while the casino bonus must be accepted within 14 days, with punters having three days to use it once its active.

In addition, there is a wagering requirement of x5 the casino bonus amount. This is a standard practice for casino sites and means bettors will have to play through £50 before a withdrawal is permitted.

Not all casino games qualify for the wagering requirement either, so be sure to check before you play.

Is There a BoyleSports Promo Code For Grand National 2025?

No, there is no BoyleSports promo code required to unlock the Grand National offer.

All new customers have to do is click one of our links and register an account with BoyleSports before depositing £10 via an eligible payment method and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater, including the Grand National.

BoyleSports Grand National Offers - Acca Rewards

One of the best BoyleSports Grand National offers available is the Acca Rewards scheme. Here, punters can choose to either take our insurance on their acca bet or three legs or more, or opt for a potential boost on winning multiples

If one leg of your horse racing acca lets you down, Boyles will refund your stake in free bets, up to a maximum of £20.

Alternatively, if the acca bet wins, punters will receive an increased payout of between 3 and 100 per cent, depending on the number of legs in the bet.

BoyleSports Grand National Offers - Pick Your Place

Get extra places on the Grand National through the BoyleSports Grand National places promotion.

The bookmaker is offering punters a greater chance of a Grand National payout by allowing them to choose how many places they’ll be paying out on for each-way wagers.

Bear in mind that the greater the number of places selected, the lower the odds will be.

Existing customers that place 5x £5 bets during the Grand National Festival on accumulators with three selections or more and odds greater than 3/1 will qualify for a free £5 acca bet to use on horse racing and other sports. Free bets will be paid out the following week.

BoyleSports Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

As with other horse racing betting sites, BoyleSports offers customers the best odds guaranteed for bets placed on the Grand National after 8am on the day of the race.

That means bettors will get the best possible BoyleSports Grand National odds on their selection, even if the starting price is greater than the price they took on their selection.

BoyleSports Grand National Offers - Bet Boosts

BoyleSports will provide a range of BoyleSports Grand National bet boosts for a selection of races at Aintree during the meeting. A number of betting markets receive the enhanced odds treatment for betting on horses or other aspects of the race itself.

Customers can expect tremendous value on their betting odds, notably on the day of the Grand National.

BoyleSports Grand National Offers - Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB)

Another advantage to BoyleSports Grand National betting is the non-runner no bet guarantee.

BoyleSports will return a bettor’s stake in cash on all ante-post bets on the Grand National should your selection not run in the race.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the online bookmakers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Grand National offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

