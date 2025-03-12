BoyleSports Cheltenham Offer 2025: Sign Up Bonus, Free Bets and Free Spins

BoyleSports, one of the most recognisable betting sites on the UK market, is running a great welcome offer for customers looking to bet on the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The latest BoyleSports welcome offer runs before and during Cheltenham, and is a standard ‘bet £10 get £30 in free bets‘ offer, with the welcome addition of a £10 casino bonus.

The BoyleSports Cheltenham offer only requires a £10 deposit and £10 bet on any sport with odds of evens or greater, and £30 in free bets are available to use on your Cheltenham bets and all other sports available on the sportsbook.

There are a range of stipulations and key terms to note on the casino bonus, so we’ve compiled an overarching guide to the BoyleSports Cheltenham offer, including its key terms and how to sign up as well as information on other Cheltenham offers available at BoyleSports.

What is the BoyleSports Cheltenham offer?

The BoyleSports sign up offer provides a spin on the standard ‘bet and get’ offer, as it rewards customers with £30 in free bets alongside a £10 casino bonus to use on online slots and other casino products.

Customers only need to make a £10 deposit and £10 bet online on any sport with odds of evens or greater. Free bets are paid out in one £30 lump and are available to use on horse racing, while the £10 casino bonus is available to use on all casino games.

BoyleSports’ free bets are available to use on all sports and are paid within five minutes of settlement of your qualifying wager, so customers can benefit from Cheltenham free bets to bet on the horses almost immediately.

There are few stipulations regarding the BoyleSports new customer offer. There are restrictions on the payment methods new customers can use to sign up online. They cannot use Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards to make their first deposit.

Customers also need to take into account that Cheltenham free bets expire within seven days. It’s important to use them before you lose them.

Bettors should also note that there is a 5x wagering requirement for using the casino bonus.

Customers using the £10 bonus should be aware when multiplied by five that is £50. So, the total wagering requirement for this offer is £50 before a withdrawal is permitted. Not all casino games qualify for the wagering requirement either, so be sure to check.

Is there a BoyleSports Promo Code for Cheltenham 2025?

There is no BoyleSports Cheltenham promo code for the 2025 Festival. Customers only need to click our link and follow the relevant instructions.

BoyleSports Cheltenham Offers and Features

BoyleSports offer one of the most complete betting experiences for existing customers using their horse racing betting product. There are numerous BoyleSports Cheltenham bonuses available, as well as special features to use around the action.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): If your selection wins or places and the SP is greater than your odds, BoyleSports will pay out at larger price for bets made after 8am on the day of the race.

Money Back Specials: BoyleSports offer punters their money back as free bets if their horse finishes second to the SP favourite at Cheltenham Festival. Bettors should bear in mind that there are maximum bets of £20 permitted for this promotion.

Bet Boosts: This is one of the most common Cheltenham offers, and allows punters to get a bigger prices on selected Cheltenham betting markets.

Cheltenham Invent A Bet: BoyleSports offers users the chance to select their own bets to be priced for Cheltenham. Cheltenham bets can be made from a variety of markets and odds across the entire 2025 Festival and will be made available on the sportsbook.

Acca Rewards: BoyleSports is one of the best accumulator betting sites on the market. If offers existing the customers the option to either boost their acca bet or claim acca insurance at Cheltenham. Users can claim an acca boost up to 100 per cent with 14 selections or more, or choose acca insurance with money back as a free bet if one acca selection lets them down.

Acca Loyalty: Existing customers that place 5 x £5 bets on Cheltenham on accas with three selections or more with odds greater than 3/1 will qualify for a free £5 bet.

Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet: BoyleSports offer customers their money back as cash if runners do not compete in specified races. Ensure that your chosen runner or race qualifies for the non runner no bet promotion before placing your bet online.

Pick Your Places: Get extra places on Cheltenham races, offering greater chances for each-way payouts with odds reflective of extra places. It gives customers choice of which places to select.

Extra Places: Extra places that BoyleSports stipulate, but still offer the chance to secure extra value on your each-way bets for Cheltenham.

Racing live streaming: BoyleSports carries live streaming as part of its sportsbook product. All Cheltenham races streamed live through Racing TV, offering expert commentary for users to follow all 28 races at the famous meet.

How To Get Free Spins On BoyleSports

Many Cheltenham fans can use their casino bonus to play casino and slot games on BoyleSports. The main way to unlock free spins on BoyleSports’ online casino is via Drops and Wins.

By playing drop and win games customers can secure free spins and more to use on BoyleSports casino on a variety of games.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly during Cheltenham Festival and every time they open a site or betting app. You should always have a budget and stick to it. Never be tempted into chasing your losses, especially at Cheltenham Festival.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away when events such as Cheltenham Festival are taking place, so make sure to remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by betting sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

If required, users can use the links below for further support for gambling-related issues. These charities are ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

