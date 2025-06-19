We are into the full swing of things at Royal Ascot 2025 and horse racing betting sites are keeping up with the pace when it comes to Royal Ascot free bet offers.

Bookies produce a range of offers for Royal Ascot each year, and we’ve collated the best Royal Ascot free bets for this year’s edition of the meeting.

Below is our guide to the best free bet offers available, including additional information on the offers, how to claim them and details on other horse racing promotions to look out for during Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot Free Bets - Day 3

Below are our selection of the best Royal Ascor free bet offers from betting sites for the 2025 meeting.

BetVictor: £50 in Free Royal Ascot Bets

Bettors can claim £50 in free bets to wager on Royal Ascot by signing up with BetVictor.

BetVictor have a special racing sign up offer where they’ll give new customers £50 in Royal Ascot free bets when they sign up and wager £10 on racing.

The £10 qualifying bet can be placed on any racing market, so long as it has odds of evens or greater.

In return, BetVictor will award bettors free racing bets, broken down into three denominations:

£20 ‘Lengthen the Odds’ free bet

£20 free racing acca bet

£10 free bet of any racing market

Ladbrokes: Get up to £25 in Royal Ascot Free Bets

Ladbrokes have a variety of Free Royal Ascot bets up for grabs on day three of the meeting, giving bettors free bet tokens worth between £1 and £25 depending on their qualifying wager.

Head to the Ladbrokes promotion page and select the level of free bet offer you want to go for, depending on your staking size. There are offers for free bets worth £1, £5, £10 and £25.

To claim the free bets, opt in to the relevant promotion and then place the required qualifying bet to unlock the bonus. For example, to claim the £25 in free Royal Ascot bets, punters will need to wager a minimum of £25 on any race at Ascot on day two.

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, Ladbrokes will credit punters with their free bets, which can only be used on horse racing.

talkSPORT BET: Bet £10, Get £50 in Bonuses

There’s a new and improved talkSPORT BET sign up offer available for Royal Ascot with bettors able to claim a £50 bonus when they sign up using the code RACING50.

Using the link above, open an account with talkSPORT BET, entering the promo code RACING50 when prompted before making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Next, wager a minimum of £10 on any Royal Ascot race on a selection with odds of 2/1 or higher.

In return, talkSPORT BET will credit punters with 2 x £10 free horse racing bets and a 1 x £10 free racing acca. On top of that, bettors will receive a £20 bonus for use on one of the best online slots, Big Bass Return to The Races.

Tote: Free Bet Refund on All Royal Ascot Races

Tote are covering all 35 races at Royal Ascot with their money back offer, refunding bettors their stake in free bets if their horse finishes second.

Opt in to the promotion on Tote and then place a win or each way bet on Royal Ascot. Only the win part of each-way bets will be covered by this offer.

If your selection finishes second, Tote will issue a refund – up to £10 – in Tote credit, which is valid for seven days.

Bet365: Charles Darwin Super Boost For Norfolk Stakes

The Norfolk Stakes is one of the fastest races of the meeting with 16 runners set to blast along the 5f distance.

Charles Darwin is the odds-on favourite with every bookmaker for the opening race on day three, but bet365 customers can grab enhanced odds of 7/4 on Aidan O’Brien’s charge.

Bet365 are providing a boost to the odds of one favourite every day of the meeting, with Field of Gold’s price enhanced to 6/4 before he stormed to victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes on day one.

Those looking to take advantage of the day three super boost should be aware that only single bets are eligible and that max stakes apply.

William Hill: Free Bets for Day 3 of Royal Ascot

William Hill are giving bettors a chance to claim a free bet for day three of Royal Ascot via their latest bet and get promotion.

Just head to the Hills offers page and opt in to the Royal Ascot free bet promotion. Then back any selection with odds of evens or greater running at Royal Ascot on day three.

Once your bet is settled, William Hill will credit bettors with a free bet for any race at Royal Ascot this week.

This offer can only be used once during the meeting.

Betano: £30 in Royal Ascot Free Bets + 50 Free Spins

Betano’s new horse racing sign up offer gives bettors the chance to claim £30 in free Royal Ascot bets.

This offer is only available to new Betano customers who open an account, deposit a minimum of £10 and then wager £10 or more on any horse racing market at odds of 2/1 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet has been settled, Betano will give bettors 2 x £10 free Royal Ascot bets and 1 x £10 free racing acca.

Bettors will also receive a casino bonus of 50 free spins on Big Bass Return to the Races, valued at 10p each and with no wagering requirements attached to any winnings from the free spins.

Unibet: Money Back in Cash if Second or Third in 14.30

Unibet run money back offers every day on racing and Royal Ascot will be no different with the bookmaker offering punters their stake back in cash if their horse finishes second or third in the opening race on each day of the meeting.

There’s no need to opt in to this Royal Ascot betting offer, just place a single bet worth at least £1 on the 14.30 race and if your selection comes home second or third, Unibet will refund your wager in cash, up to a maximum of £10.

LiveScore Bet: Free Bet Refund For 15.05 at Royal Ascot

LiveScore Bet are also doing a money back special on at least one race each day of Royal Ascot, giving bettors their money back in free bets if their horse finishes second, third or fourth.

On Thursday, the selected race is the 15.05 King George V Stakes, featuring 19 runners. Sing Us A Song has received plenty of support in the market, but Merchant has scored recently over this distance and may be in the mix.

The maximum free get refund available is £10, and only the win part of any each-way bets will be covered, so punters may want to consider their staking plan for the race.

If you horse does finish second, third or fourth, the free bets will be credited within 24 hours of the result being confirmed.

BoyleSports: Daily £5 Free Bet For Royal Ascot

BoyleSports are running two Royal Ascot free bet offers, the first of which gives punters the chance to grab a £5 free bet for each day of the meeting.

To qualify, just select a runner with odds of evens or greater in the final race of the day at Royal Ascot and wager a minimum of £15.

Once the bet is settled, Boyles will credit users with a £5 free bet to use on any race taking place the following day at Royal Ascot.

BoyleSports are also running a free bet refund on every race at the meeting. Back a horse and should it finish second to the starting price favourite, BoyleSports will refund your stake, up to a maximum of £20.

Betfred: Bet and get free spins

Betfred are giving away 10 free spins each day of Royal Ascot when bettors wager on their featured race.

Head to the Betfred offers page and opt in before staking £10 or more on the day’s featured race. All the featured races are listed on the Betfred website.

Betfred will credit users with the free spins the day after the race. The free spins are worth 10p each and can only be used on Big Bass Return to The Races. Any winnings generated from the free spins will not carry wagering requirements.

NetBet: Get a 20% Profit Boost Token

NetBet have a range of Royal Ascot betting offers, with their day 3 special being a 20 per cent profit boost token available to those who wager on the opening race, the Norfolk Stakes.

Bet £10 or more at odds of evens or greater on the Norfolk Stakes and no matter the result, NetBet will give bettors a profit boost token to use on future Royal Ascot bets

NetBet are also offering punters some insurance on other Royal Ascot bets too by giving them money back should their selection finish second to the favourite.

To qualify, just wager £5 or more on any Royal Ascot race on a runner that has odds of 3/1 or greater. Only the win part of any each-way wagers will be covered.

If your selection is second to the SP favourite, NetBet will refund bettors in free bets for Royal Ascot.

Parimatch: Bet £10, Get £40 in Royal Ascot Free Bets

New Parimatch customers can bag £40 in free bets for Royal Ascot with the latest special Parimatch sign up offer.

Open an account with Parimatch, opt in to the promotion and make a first deposit of at least £10 before wagering £10 or more on any Royal Ascot race on a horse with odds of evens or greater.

Once the bet has been settled, Parimatch will give bettors £40 in Royal Ascot free bets, broken up into the following denominations:

£20 free horse racing bet

£10 free horse racing accumulator bet

£10 free horse racing accumulator

The accumulators must have combined odds of evens or greater to be eligible for a free bet token, while bettors will have three days to use their free bets once they’ve been awarded.

SpreadEx: Money Back In Free Bets if 2nd to a 33/1 Royal Ascot Winner

SpreadEx’s Rags to Riches promotion is intended to cover racing bettors should their selection cross the line in second behind a big-price winner.

Every race on SpreadEx is covered by this offer, including all 35 races at this year’s Royal Ascot.

Just place a to win bet on any Royal Ascot race and if the selection finishes runner-up to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, SpreadEx will refund stakes in horse racing free bets, up to a maximum of £25.

There have been some big price winners at Royal Ascot in recent years with 80/1 shot Rashabar winning the Coventry Stakes last year. Fellow 80/1 runner Khadeem won the Hardwick Stakes in 2023 and Valiant Force went off at 150/1 in the Norfolk Stakes the same year.

10bet: Get a £10 Free Bet For Royal Ascot

10bet are giving punters their money back if their horse finishes second in the opening race at Royal Ascot on day three, up to a maximum refund of £10.

Just wager at least £1 on the Norfolk Stakes and if your selection comes home in second, 10bet will give you your money back in free bets.

Racing bettors can also grab a £10 Royal Ascot free bet with 10bet through their horse racing free bets club.

Bettors will need to opt in to the promotion and then wager a minimum of £75 on racing at odds of evens or greater.

Free bets are credited once the final qualifying wager has been settled and are valid for seven days.

Royal Ascot Betting Offers

There’s more to Royal Ascot betting offers than just free bets, with bettors able to improve their Royal Ascot betting experience in other ways.

There are several other types of Royal Ascot betting offers that punters are likely to find, so we’ve provided some detail on the most common ones below:

Enhanced odds: Some companies will offer improved Royal Ascot odds on certain races every day of the meeting. As part of the Bet365 Royal Ascot betting offers, the company will do a daily super boost for Royal Ascot, enhancing the odds of one of the favourites.

Extra places: The majority of bookmakers will offer extra places for selected races. For example, they may bump up the number of places covered from three to four.

Acca boosts: Getting a boost on your Royal Ascot accumulator is possible with a handful of sites, including BoyleSports. Depending on the number of legs, betting sites may apply a bonus of between 2.5 per cent up to 100 per cent on any winning acca bets.

Cash back: Several horse racing betting sites have begun offering cash back on deposit losses. JeffBet’s system gives punters 10 per cent of any losses back when they enter a specific promo code during the deposit process.

Profit boosts: BetMGM, Unibet and NetBet are among the bookmakers offering Royal Ascot profit boost tokens. Bettors will usually need to place a qualifying wager before receiving their profit boost tokens for single bets.

Cash refund: Rather than free bets, some betting sites will give bettors their stake back in cash if certain conditions are met.

Best Odds Guaranteed: All the best horse racing betting sites offer Best Odds Guaranteed on every race at Royal Ascot. The best odds guarantee ensures that, if a bettor places a bet on a horse at a specific price, but the starting price (SP) is larger, the betting site will pay out at the better odds.

Gamble Responsibly on Royal Ascot

If you’re planning to make use of Royal Ascot bet offers, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling platform.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

