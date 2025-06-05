The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
2025 Epsom Derby Betting Offers & Free Bets
Everything you need to know about the latest betting offers ahead of the 2025 Epsom Derby
The 2025 Epsom Derby takes place on Saturday, 7 June, and we’ve compiled a guide to the best Epsom Derby betting offers from betting sites, including Epsom Derby free bets and other offers relating to the British Classic.
2025 Derby Betting Offers
William Hill: Get a Free Epsom Derby Bet
William Hill are giving bettors the opportunity to grab a free Derby bet by wagering on any race at the two-day meeting at Epsom. The action in Surrey gets underway on Friday, headlined by the Oaks, and punters can secure a free bet by wagering on the Oaks or any other race on the card.
Just opt in to the promotion on Hills and then back a horse at Epsom with odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify. Bets placed on price boosts will not qualify for the offer.
William Hill will then credit accounts with free bets, which must be used before the final race at Epsom on Saturday.
BetGoodwin: Money Back on Losing Derby Bets
BetGoodwin have the best range of permanent offers among horse racing betting sites. They have various money-back as free bets promotions, which cover every race in the UK and Ireland, including the Epsom Derby.
Two of the money-back offers can be applied any interested in Derby betting.
Bettors can get their stake back in free bets, up to a maximum of £100, if their selection is beaten by a nose or finishes second to a winner priced at 50/1 or greater.
Punters must bet a minimum of £10 to qualify for either offer, while BetGoodwin also run a first past the post promotion, paying out on the original result of a race, even if it’s changed later.
BoyleSports: Money Back if Second at Epsom
BoyleSports are running an offer that covers the entire Derby meeting, not just Saturday’s feature race with bettors offered some insurance in case their selection finishes second.
If a punter backs a horse and it finishes runner-up to the starting price favourite in any race at the Derby meeting, BoyleSports will refund stakes in free bets.
The only requirement for qualifying bets is the race must have five or more runners, while the maximum free bet refund issued by Boyles is capped at £20.
Betfred: Get Free Spins by Betting on The Derby
Betfred are the title sponsors for The Derby and they are running are offering a casino bonus of 10 free spins for those taking part in the English Derby betting.
Just opt in to the promotion and wager £10 or more on the Derby to unlock 10 free spins on Big Bass Splash Return to the Races.
The spins will be credited the day after the Derby and are valued at 10p each.
Bettors have two opportunites to claim free spins for this spin-off to one of the best online slots with Betfred also running the offer on Friday. Just wager £10 or more on the Betfred Oak to claim another set of free spins.
10bet: Bet £75, Get a £10 Free Bet
Racing bettors can grab a £10 free bet for the Derby with 10bet through their horse racing bets club.
Bettors will need to opt in to the promotion and then wager a minimum of £75 on racing at odds of evens or greater.
Free bets are credited once the final qualifying wager has been settled and are valid for seven days.
BetVictor: £30 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Bettors can claim £30 in horse racing free bets to boost their English Derby betting fund when they sign up with BetVictor.
BetVictor have a special racing sign up offer where they’ll give new customers £30 in free bets when they register and wager £10 on racing.
The £10 qualifying bet can be placed on any racing market, so long as it has odds of evens or greater.
In return, BetVictor will award bettors free racing bets, broken down into three £10 denominations:
- £10 ‘Lengthen the Odds’ free bet
- £10 Racing in-play free bet
- £10 free bet of any racing market
NetBet: Free Bet If Second To SP Favourite
The Epsom Derby betting odds are changing all the time but as it stands, Delacroix looks like going off as the favourite at Epsom on Saturday.
And NetBet are offering punters some insurance on their Derby bets by giving them money back in free bets should their selection finish second to the favourite.
To qualify, just wager £5 or more on the Classic on a runner that has Derby odds of 3/1 or greater. Only the win part of any each-way wagers will be covered.
SpreadEx: Money Back In Free Bets if 2nd to a 33/1 Derby Winner
SpreadEx’s ‘Rags to Richies’ promotion is intended to cover racing bettors should their selection cross the line in second behind a big-price winner.
Every race on SpreadEx is covered by this offer, including when betting on the Epsom Derby.
Just place a to win bet on the Derby and if the selection finishes runner-up to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater, SpreadEx will refund stakes in free bets, up to a maximum of £25.
There have been some big price winners of the Derby in the last decade, the biggest being Wings Of Eagles, who won the 2017 edition of the Classic at 40/1.
2025 Epsom Derby Betting Odds & Draw
The draw for the Epsom Derby was conducted on Wednesday, following final confirmations for the race. Below are the stalls each runner will go from:
- Rogue Impact
- Stanhope Gardens
- Lazy Griff
- Midak
- Nightwalker
- Tuscan Hills
- Ruling Court
- Green Storm
- Nightime Dancer
- Lambourn
- Tornado Alert
- Tennessee Stud
- Al Wasl Storm
- Delacroix
- Damysus
- Pride Of Arras
- New Ground
- Sea Scout
- The Lion In Winter
Epsom Derby Previous Winners
Here are the last 10 winners of the Epsom Derby, including the starting price in the Derby betting for each successful contender.
Year
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Derby Betting Odds
2024
City of Troy
Aidan O’Brien
Ryan Moore
3/1
2023
Auguste Rodin
Aidan O’Brien
Ryan Moore
9/2
2022
Desert Crown
Sir Michael Stoute
Richard Kingscote
5/2
2021
Adayar
Charlie Appleby
Adam Kiby
16/1
2020
Serpentine
Aidan O’Brien
Emmet McNamara
25/1
2019
Anthony Van Dyk
Aidan O’Brien
Seamie Heffernan
13/2
2018
Masar
Charlie Appleby
William Buick
16/1
2017
Wings Of Eagles
Aidan O’Brien
Padraig Beggy
40/1
2016
Harzand
Dermot Weld
Pat Smullen
13/2
2015
Golden Horn
John Gosden
Frankie Dettori
13/8
Responsible gambling
When taking advantage of Epsom Derby betting offers, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.
Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
