Buffalo Bills escape Baltimore Ravens 27-25 to advance to AFC Championship game

A dropped catch on a snow-covered field in Buffalo was all that separated the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, with a 27-25 victory propelling the hosts to the AFC Championship game.

Down two points with just over 90 seconds left, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared to have tied the game up by connecting with Mark Andrews for a two-point conversion.

However, Andrews was not able to hold onto the ball in the end zone and Buffalo ran out the clock from there to set up a mouth-watering AFC title clash with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier, Baltimore got off to a perfect start with Jackson finding Rashod Bateman in the end zone on the first drive of the game.

Buffalo answered in kind through running back Ray Davis and took the lead early in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown rush from quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen’s second rushing touchdown came just before half-time to give the Bills a 21-10 advantage at the break.

Baltimore were able to close the gap to two in the third quarter through a field goal and touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion kept Buffalo in the lead headed into the fourth.

The Bills stretched their lead back out to eight points through two field goals, but a 24-yard touchdown reception to Isaiah Likely briefly kept the Ravens’ hopes alive before Andrews’ dropped catch.

Jackson had two touchdowns and an interception on the night, while Allen threw for 127 yards to go along with his two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles booked their spot in the NFC Championship game with a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After an explosive first quarter which saw three touchdowns scored, a tight contest at a snowy Lincoln Financial Field was dictated by field goals before mistakes by the Rams allowed Philadelphia to capitalise.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked seven times in the game, including once for a safety which moved the Rams to within a point of their opponents, but two fourth-quarter Los Angeles fumbles allowed kicker Jake Elliott to score twice before Barkley produced a brilliant 78-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia fended off a late fightback after Matthew Stafford threw for his second touchdown with just under three minutes to play and the Eagles will meet the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship decider.

A pulsating opening saw the Eagles take advantage when Hurts evaded the Rams’ defence to sprint for a rushing touchdown, but Elliott’s field goal was no good.

The Rams responded when Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee and Joshua Karty’s extra point gave them the lead before Barkley burst through a gap to record a 62-yard touchdown, with Elliot adding the extra point.

Los Angeles drew level with two Karty field goals either side of half-time and, although Elliott’s kick sent the Eagles back in front, the visitors threatened again when Hurts was sacked in the end zone by Neville Gallimore and Keir Thomas for a safety.

Philadelphia then got the ball back at the start of the fourth quarter when Kyren Williams fumbled and the resulting drive finished with Elliott kicking through the uprights.

Another fumble followed after Stafford was sacked, meaning the Eagles took advantage again, with Elliot scoring his third field goal of the game and Barkley extended their lead by charging down the field for 78 yards.

The Rams threatened a late comeback when Stafford connected with Colby Parkinson in the end zone and a promising drive in the final seconds was ended when Jalen Carter recorded his second sack of the game before Stafford threw an incomplete pass.