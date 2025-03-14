Parimatch Cheltenham Offer 2025: Sign Up Offer, Free Bets and Free Spins

Parimatch, one of the country’s best new betting sites, is running a sign up offer for Cheltenham Festival.

Parimatch offers new customers £20 in free bets after signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any Cheltenham market. During 2025 Cheltenham Festival, the bookie is running a number of Parimatch Cheltenham offers.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a guide to both the Parimatch welcome offer and relevant Cheltenham offers, offering new customers all the information they need about promotions provided by one of the best betting sites for horse racing.

What is the Parimatch Sign Up Offer?

The Parimatch welcome offer is a standard variation of a ‘bet and get’ Cheltenham offer.

New customers can get £20 in free bets when they sign up on using its website or betting app and depositing £10 via a qualifying payment method.

Users must create an account by clicking our link and opting in on the promotion – there is no need to use any Parimatch Cheltenham promo code.

Once the deposit is made, new users must then stake that £10 on a sports market with odds of evens or greater before 17:20 UK time on 14/03/2025. This odds threshold matches betting sites across the market.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, customers will receive £20 in free bets within 24 hours.

Free bets are paid out in two installments of £10 to use on any horse racing market and £10 on any in-play horse racing betting market.

Free bets expire within seven days. To activate them, go to the Offers tab and My Bonus Details before clicking ‘Use My Free Bet’. Free bets must be used on odds of 1/1, and virtual sports are not eligible.

Is there a Parimatch Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

New customers do not require a Parimatch bonus code required to unlock the Parimatch Cheltenham offer.

Customers only need to click our link before signing up and opting into the promo online. After that, they only need to deposit £10 and bet £10 on any Cheltenham market.

Parimatch Cheltenham Offers and Features

Along with having a compelling Parimatch Cheltenham bonus offer for new customers, the bookie is also one of the top horse racing betting sites on the market.

Existing users have access to a great range of Cheltenham offers and features ready for the 2025 Festival. Here are just a few of the Cheltenham betting offers available:

Sports Wheel: Customers can opt in on the Sports Wheel promotion. Prizes include free bets between £1 and £20 to use on Cheltenham races and other horse racing markets. Any Cheltenham free bets expire in three days.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): Parimatch provide best odds guaranteed on all Cheltenham races, ensuring that punters get the best value on their odds if your bet is shorter than the SP price.

Bet Boosts: Customers have access to a wide range of Cheltenham bet boosts across several markets including single, double and acca bets.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: Another relevant Parimatch Cheltenham offer is NRMB. The bookie will refund your money back as cash if your Cheltenham runners do not run in the race specified on your wager.

Extra Places: Parimatch provides extra places on Cheltenham races. Look out for these offers to get the most out of your each-way bets.

Lucky Dip: Bettors can spin the Lucky Dip wheel for Cheltenham bets to receive enhanced prices on bets and markets.

Live Streaming: Parimatch live streams all races from the UK and Ireland through Racing TV. Customers will have access to all 28 Cheltenham races with expert commentary.

Bet Finder: Parimatch offers users the chance to select their horse racing bets via competitors' attributes, helping you narrow down the options for your Cheltenham wagers.

How To Get Free Spins On Parimatch

Customers can use the Parimatch online casino after registering for the sportsbook. Users can claim free spins via Parimatch’s Spin Gifts promotion.

Spin Gifts allows customers to play eligible slot games to unlock free spins. These are awarded randomly for users who play slots in the form of the Spin Wheel that offers users up to 100 free spins. Credited free spins are available for up to three days.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.