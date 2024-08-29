✕ Close Paralympic cauldron lit in Paris signalling start of games

After a spectacular opening ceremony, the first medals of the Paralympics are set to be awarded as the action gets underway at Paris 2024.

There are 22 medal events on the first day of competition as a busy programme gets going both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. There are plenty of medal chances for ParalympicsGB, with multisport star Kadeena Cox on the hunt for a third consecutive C4-5 500m time trial triumph. Daphne Schrager and the tandem pair of Steve Bate and Chris Latham will also chase success on the track.

Elsewhere, British swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius will hope to back up equalling the S14 100m butterfly world record earlier this year by winning her first Paralympic medal, and the GB wheelchair rugby team get the defence of their title underway against the top-ranked Australians.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.