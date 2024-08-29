Paralympics LIVE: Kadeena Cox chases gold as first medals awarded on opening day of Games
The first medals of the Games are set to be awarded in Paris
Louise Thomas
After a spectacular opening ceremony, the first medals of the Paralympics are set to be awarded as the action gets underway at Paris 2024.
There are 22 medal events on the first day of competition as a busy programme gets going both at the swimming pool and the velodrome. There are plenty of medal chances for ParalympicsGB, with multisport star Kadeena Cox on the hunt for a third consecutive C4-5 500m time trial triumph. Daphne Schrager and the tandem pair of Steve Bate and Chris Latham will also chase success on the track.
Elsewhere, British swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius will hope to back up equalling the S14 100m butterfly world record earlier this year by winning her first Paralympic medal, and the GB wheelchair rugby team get the defence of their title underway against the top-ranked Australians.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Competing is the easy bit – Kadeena Cox out to add to Paralympic medal haul
Four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox insists “competing is the easy bit” as she bids to win Great Britain’s maiden medal of Paris 2024 following a series of injury setbacks.
The dual-sport athlete is focussing solely on track cycling at the third Games of her career having excelled on both the bike and as a sprinter across Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
Kadeena Cox qualifies second fastest into C4-5 time trial final
A solid ride from Kadeena Cox as she acquaints herself with the Paris velodrome, the multisport star very much in the mix and into this afternoon’s final as the second fastest qualifer.
The only woman quicker over the 500 metres is Caroline Groot, who smashes the world record. The Dutch rider has five world titles in this discipline in the C5 classification.
“That was the most horrendous leg ever, but we got through,” Cox tells Channel 4. “I’m excited.”
Wheelchair rugby underway
It’s tight between Australia and Great Britain halfway through their first wheelchair rugby group game, just a point in it with the British defending champions 28-27 ahead. Australia beat GB on their way to the world title in Denmark in 2022.
Great Britain underway with a win
A fabulous finish and a sizeable win for Great Britain’s men at Bercy Arena, powering clear of Germany with a 24-point final quarter to get their pursuit of another wheelchair basketball medal underway impressively.
Tully Kearney fastest qualifier for women’s 200m S5 freestyle
Tully Kearney is one of only two returning British Paralympic champions in the pool, the 27-year-old set to defend her 100m freestyle title later in the Games. It was silver in the 200m in Tokyo for Kearney, but she is the world record holder and clear of the field in the third and final heat to qualify fastest into tonight’s final.
Great Britain extend wheelchair basketball lead against Germany
An excellent end to the third quarter from Great Britain, a long two drained by Gregg Warburton before the giant Lee Manning navigated neatly to the paint to beat the buzzer. It’s a ten point advantage with one quarter to come.
Jonnie Peacock piles pressure on his rivals as he targets a third Paralympic title
Former Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock declared he is now “the hunter” as he questioned whether his sprint rivals can handle the pressure of Paris 2024.
British poster boy Peacock is seeking to complete a hat-trick of 100m golds at the fourth Games of his glittering career after settling for joint bronze in crowd-free Tokyo following title successes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
The 31-year-old, who runs in the T64 heats on Sunday – a day before the final, feels he is “a man amongst boys” in the French capital due to his greater experience.
David Smith wins opening boccia match
A 5-2 win to kick off the campaign for David Smith, the defending champion too good for experienced Brazilian Jose Carlos Chagas de Oliveira, who he beat at the semi-final stage in Tokyo.
Great Britain lead Germany in wheelchair basketball
ParalympicsGB’s men are also live medal contenders in the wheelchair basketball, and they are off to a good start over at Bercy Arena - a strong first quarter saw them surge in front against Germany, who hit back a little before half-time but still trail 32-25 at the interval. The women take on Spain a little later.
Wheelchair rugby captain Gavin Walker confident GB are ‘peaking at right time’
Great Britain will begin the defence of their wheelchair rugby gold shortly against major contenders Australia, the reigning world champions and top seeds. British captain Gavin Walker is confident, though, that his squad can go back-to-back:
