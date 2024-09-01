Hannah Cockroft cruises to her eighth Paralympic title in women’s T34 100m final

Support truly

Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft cruised to the eighth Paralympic title of her glittering career by producing a dominant display in the women’s T34 100m final.

Cockroft was a class above her rivals and delivered Great Britain’s first athletics gold of the Paris Games in a time of 16.8 seconds.

Compatriot Kare Adenegan claimed silver at Stade de France, finishing in 17.99 secs.

China’s Hanyu Lan took bronze in 18.45 secs, while Britain’s Fabienne Andre was fifth in 18.86 secs.

Cockroft, who made her debut at London 2012, is unbeaten at the Paralympics and confidently declared herself the person to beat before travelling to France.

The 16-time world champion once again delivered in devastating fashion to move within three golds of Britain’s greatest wheelchair racer Tanni Grey-Thompson.