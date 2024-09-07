Hannah Cockroft eases to her ninth Paralympic title in women’s T34 800m final

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft maintained her 100 per cent Paralympic record by breezing to the ninth gold of her career with a crushing victory in the women’s T34 800m.

The 32-year-old cruised home in one minute and 55.44 seconds – 11 seconds slower than her world record personal best, set last year.

Compatriot Kare Adenegan completed a British one-two, finishing 7.68secs adrift, while Fabienne Andre was fourth in a time of two minutes 6.8secs. American Eva Houston won bronze.

Cockroft led from the gun on the penultimate day of competition and was once again a class above her rivals to maintain the domination she has enjoyed since bursting on to the scene at London 2012.

Victory at Stade de France was her second of the Games following last Sunday’s commanding display in the T34 100m final.

“The atmosphere was amazing, I could feel the noise following me around, it’s like being back in London, I love it,” she said.

“This is how many people love Para sport. This is what we want to see.

I just want to sleep right now but hopefully I’ll go home, have an amazing wedding and have a great life British wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft

“It doesn’t end here, we have world and European championships year on year, it’s not a four-year gap for us.”

Cockroft will next month marry ParalympicsGB team-mate Nathan Maguire in her hometown of Halifax.

“It’s in three weeks and five days, so now the hard work begins,” she said.

“I just want to sleep right now but hopefully I’ll go home, have an amazing wedding and have a great life.”