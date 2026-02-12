Ukrainian racer calls Olympic ban over war victim helmet ‘a terrible mistake’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych believes the decision to disqualify him from the Winter Olympics was a victory for Russia propaganda.

Heraskevych was ruled out of the event by the International Olympic Committee just over an hour before competition began, with his helmet, which features pictures of people killed in the war with Russia, judged to have contravened rules concerning statements in the field of play.

Despite in-person discussions between Heraskevych and IOC president Kirsty Coventry at the Cortina Sliding Centre before the start on Thursday morning, an agreement could not be reached, with Coventry reportedly tearful as she exited the meeting.

Heraskevych said: “Yesterday we had a formal meeting and today we had (one) just before the race with Mrs Coventry here, at the venue – me, my dad, and Mrs Coventry.

“In Ukraine now, we also have a lot of tears and I don’t want to downsize her feelings, but I believe that we should be controlled by the rules and I believe that we didn’t violate it.

“I want to also thank her for kind words, what she told me in this meeting. But as I told her, this situation again plays along with Russian propaganda, and it does not look good.

“I believe I did a great proposal for them this morning, when I proposed to allow me to use this helmet, and also to show solidarity with Ukraine, and give some generators for Ukraine.

“I believe it’s a great way to show that you have solidarity with Ukraine and to remove all this scandal.

“Because also, from another point of view, this situation is very terrible for this venue and for this race. I believe because of IOC actions, that Olympic moment was stolen not only for me, but also from others from this venue.

“Because of this scandal, now all you (the media) are here, you’re not watching the race, and I believe it’s a terrible mistake made by the IOC.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday the organisation was “begging” Heraskevych to reconsider his position, with a compromise of a black armband suggested, but the slider remains convinced the rules have been misinterpreted.

He said: “I believe it’s totally wrong to do this decision today. Especially when we had already on these Olympic Games other cases, when others in almost equal situations were treated differently and didn’t face any sanctions.

“Rule 50 has to do nothing with this helmet and despite that we were suspended. So I have really bad thoughts and I believe that this situation also plays along with Russian propaganda.

“I saw that this news was treated very well in Russia.”

Coventry described an “emotional morning” but stressed the IOC’s decision was not a political one and cited the wishes of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in refusing to make an exception for Heraskevych.

Coventry said: “We’re not making a judgement on whether the message is political or not political, or has a statement or doesn’t make a statement. It’s any messaging, any form of messaging.

“That’s how the athletes back in 2020, 2021, came up with saying we should not allow any messaging on the field of play, on the podium and in the Olympic village.

“But they wanted other space – the mixed zone, talking to the press, press conferences, as soon as you come off the field of play, that’s there, he can do that. It’s just the field of play.”