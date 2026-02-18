Lindsey Vonn reveals her dog Leo died the day after her Winter Olympics crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsey Vonn has revealed her dog Leo died the day after she crashed in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Cortina.

Vonn suffered a complex leg fracture when clipping a gate and falling just seconds into her run earlier this month, with the 41-year-old airlifted to hospital and subsequently undergoing a string of operations before returning to America, where she will have further surgery.

In a post on Instagram, Vonn paid tribute to 13-year-old Leo, who she said had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

She said: “This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I have still not come to terms that he is gone.

“The day I crashed, so did Leo, He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind.

“As I laid in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short amount of time. I can’t believe it.”

She concluded: “There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love.

“Heading in for more surgery today. Will be thinking of him when I close my eyes.

“I will love you forever my big boy.”