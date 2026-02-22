Zoe Atkin takes bronze to match Britain’s best Winter Olympics medal haul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Atkin won women’s ski halfpipe bronze in Livigno on Sunday to claim Great Britain’s fifth medal of their record-breaking Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old qualified in first place and led after the first run of the final, in which the single best score from three runs counts in the standings.

She fell behind Chinese pair Eileen Gu and Li Fanghui after crashing on her second run, and despite improving to 92.5 on her third attempt, he had to settle for third place.

Gu, the defending champion, shrugged off a first run error to soar to her first gold of the Games, enhancing her lead with a stunning final run score of 94.75.

Li then improved her second run score to 93.0, just enough to pip Atkin, who had to settle for matching her sister Izzy, who won ski slopestyle bronze in 2018.

Bright sun greeted the athletes on Sunday morning in a competition that had been postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy snow over the course in Livigno.

Atkin’s medal means Team GB match their previous best haul of five from both the 2014 and 2018 Games – although three golds make it officially their most successful.

Atkin, who was born in the US but qualifies to represent Great Britain due to her English father, entered the Games amid high expectations.

The 23-year-old won the world halfpipe title in Engadin, Switzerland in 2025, and further raised hopes by winning superpipe gold at last month’s X Games in Aspen.

The younger Atkin frequently joked about her desire to go one better than her sister and Thursday’s qualifying, which saw her top the standings with a first run of 91.50, confirmed her status as a serious medal prospect.

While Atkin started the final in style, Gu, looking to upgrade on the two silver medals she had earned already in Livigno and defend her halfpipe crown, pulled out of her first run after her first jump, looking unsettled.

Gu has been distracted throughout her time in Italy, bringing 21 different pairs of skis in her luggage and railing against organisers for failing to accommodate her training requirements as the only athlete to compete in all three disciplines.

Canada’s Amy Fraser nudged in front with a score of 85.00 before Atkin, going last as the top-ranked qualifier, got huge height at her first attempt and sailed over the line with arms aloft and a huge leading score of 90.50.

There was a reversal of fortunes in the second run as both Gu and Li landed big scores to nudge above Atkin, who fell towards the bottom of the course, losing a ski but appearing unhurt.

And after Gu and Li both extended their advantages with impressive third runs, the Briton staged one last major effort but had to settle for securing a matching set with her sister.