Zoe Atkin takes bronze to match Britain’s best Winter Olympics medal haul
The 23-year-old qualified in first place and led after the first run of the final, in which the single best score from three runs counts.
Zoe Atkin won women’s ski halfpipe bronze in Livigno on Sunday to claim Great Britain’s fifth medal of their record-breaking Winter Olympics.
The 23-year-old qualified in first place and led after the first run of the final, in which the single best score from three runs counts in the standings.
She fell behind Chinese pair Eileen Gu and Li Fanghui after crashing on her second run, and despite improving to 92.5 on her third attempt, he had to settle for third place.
Gu, the defending champion, shrugged off a first run error to soar to her first gold of the Games, enhancing her lead with a stunning final run score of 94.75.
Li then improved her second run score to 93.0, just enough to pip Atkin, who had to settle for matching her sister Izzy, who won ski slopestyle bronze in 2018.
Bright sun greeted the athletes on Sunday morning in a competition that had been postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy snow over the course in Livigno.
Atkin’s medal means Team GB match their previous best haul of five from both the 2014 and 2018 Games – although three golds make it officially their most successful.
