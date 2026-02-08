Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn airlifted off mountain after crashing in Olympic women’s downhill

The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.

Lindsey Vonn crashed out during her run in the Olympic women's downhill
Lindsey Vonn crashed out during her run in the Olympic women's downhill

Lindsey Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women’s downhill in Cortina.

The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.

The 41-year-old, who won downhill gold in Vancouver in 2010, had been intent on competing despite tearing her ACL in a warm-up race in Crans-Montana just over a week ago.

The huge crowd at the Tofane Alpine Centre fell almost silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital.

