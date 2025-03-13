Oleksandr Usyk ordered to defend WBO title against Joseph Parker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to start negotiations to defend his WBO heavyweight title against Joseph Parker – potentially scuppering Daniel Dubois’ hopes of a rematch with the Ukrainian.

The WBO announced Usyk, who also holds the WBC and WBA crowns, has 30 days to “reach terms” for a mandatory title defence against New Zealand’s Parker or the sanctioning body will call for purse bids.

Parker defended his WBO interim title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month with a second-round stoppage victory over Martin Bakole, a late replacement after Dubois withdrew because of illness.

Rather than reschedule his bout against Parker, IBF champion Dubois had hoped for a return meeting against Usyk, who defeated the Briton by ninth-round knockout in August 2023.

The heavy-handed Dubois rebounded with impressive stoppage wins over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic before most recently knocking out compatriot Anthony Joshua at Wembley last September.

The 27-year-old Londoner (22-2, 21KOs) was in talks to face Usyk in a fight that would see all four major world heavyweight titles put on the line but the WBO’s announcement puts a spanner in the works.

Usyk became undisputed champion in boxing’s blue riband division with a split decision victory over Tyson Fury last May but vacated his IBF belt before the rematch, with Dubois elevated to full champion.

Former undisputed world cruiserweight champion Usyk extended his perfect professional record to 23 wins in as many fights, with 14 stoppage victories, after overcoming Fury in a rematch in December.

As Usyk was speaking immediately after being declared the winner by unanimous decision, Dubois entered the ring and interrupted the London 2012 gold medallist’s interview to demand a bout.

But it seems Parker, who held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018 and is on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Joe Joyce in 2022, is now at the front of the queue.