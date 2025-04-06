Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL scoring record with 895th goal for Washington Capitals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian Alex Ovechkin has broken Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goalscoring record.

Two days on from going level with Gretzky on Friday, 39-year-old Washington Capitals winger Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his NHL career in his side’s clash with the New York Islanders on Long Island.

Canadian Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest ice hockey player of all time, had held the record since passing Gordie Howe in 1994.

Ovechkin has been with the Capitals since being the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft and helped the Washington franchise win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2018.

Gretzky, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s, remains the leading point scorer in NHL history, having tallied 1,963 assists alongside his 894 goals for a total of 2,857 points.

Ovechkin said during a ceremony on the ice: “What a day, huh? Like I always said, all the time, it’s a team sport and without my boys, the whole organisation, the fans, the trainers, coaches, I would never stand here and obviously I would never pass the ‘Great One’ (Gretzky). So, fellas, thank you very much. I love you so much.

“Thank you to (Islanders goaltender Ilya) Sorokin to let me score 895. I love you, brother. All of you fans, the whole world, Russia, we did it, boys, we did it, it’s history. Yeah!

“And the most important thing, to my mum, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids, thank you. I love you so much and without you, without your support, I would never stand here.”

Gretzky was in attendance and said as he congratulated Ovechkin: “I can tell you first-hand, I know how hard it is to get 894. 895 is pretty special.

“They say records are made to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that.”

Video footage posted on X by the NHL included congratulatory words for Ovechkin from sporting greats such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and Roger Federer.