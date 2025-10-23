NBA’s Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier arrested as FBI details multimillion dollar Mafia-linked gambling probes: Live updates
Stunning indictments see household NBA names and alleged members of New York's notorious mafia families arrested over 'mind-boggling' scams involving rigged poker games and a faked on-court injury
NBA stars Terry Rozier and Damon Jones, as well as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups were all arrested early Thursday as part of sweeping FBI investigations into sports-rigging and illegal gambling – which was in part connected to the Mafia.
Speaking Thursday morning, FBI director Kash Patel said that 34 people had been arrested in “over 11 states” and that the money involved in the alleged NBA gambling ring was "tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery.”
The number included 13 members of the Bonnano, Gambino and Genovese crime families – part of the infamous Cosa Nostra Mafia.
US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr, for the Eastern District of New York, called the operations “one of the most brazen sports corruption schemes since online sports betting became widely legalized in the United States.”
"Your winning streak has ended ... and you can bet on that,” he said.
Rozier, a guard for the Miami Heat, was apprehended at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, months after he was cleared by an NBA internal investigation regarding suspicious betting on his gameplay in 2023. Billups was arrested in Oregon.
Nocella said Jones and Rozier had used “non-public information” as part of sports game rigging operations, including when specific players would be sitting out future games, or when they would pull themselves out early.
Watch: Gambling ring connected to NY mafia used x-ray tables to rig poker games, FBI says
Illegal gambling operations were 'technologically sophisticated' says NYPD Commissioner
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Fish described the illegal gambling operations as “technologically sophisticated.”
“They used custom shuffling machines and could read the order of cards, barcoded decks and hidden cabins, tables and light fixtures,” she said.
“The organizers also enlisted well known public figures, former and current NBA players and coaches.”
Billups and Jones were among the NBA stars used as “face cards” to play alongside members of the public, who were then exploited.
Prosecutors said the gambling schemes utilizing the wireless technology began in 2019 at high-stakes games in the Hamptons, Las Vegas, Miami, and Manhattan.
